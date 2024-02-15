Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 15, 2024 / 2:05 PM

12 alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein file suit against government

By Clyde Hughes
An undated photo showing Jeffrey Epstein, issued 25 July 2019. File Photo by New York State Division of Criminal Justice/EPA-EFE
An undated photo showing Jeffrey Epstein, issued 25 July 2019. File Photo by New York State Division of Criminal Justice/EPA-EFE

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Unidentified accusers of late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government on Wednesday, charging that the FBI repeatedly failed to investigate the wealthy financier on sex trafficking charges despite credible tips.

The 12 women, each only recognized as Jane Doe, filed a 27-page federal civil lawsuit in New York, where they claimed time after time the FBI had declined to follow up on information against Epstein from 1996 through 2006, leaving him virtually unchecked.

Advertisement

"For over two decades, the Federal Bureau of Investigations permitted Jeffrey Epstein to sex traffic and sexually abuse scores of children and young women by failing to do the job the American people expect them of it and that the FBI's own rules and regulations require," the lawsuit said.

The victims said the FBI had tips of "rampant sexual abuse and sex trafficking" by Epstein but failed to protect the young women and children who fell victim to him.

Related

"The FBI has turned its back on the survivor victims, and this lawsuit seeks to hold the FBI responsible for failure to act when it absolutely should have," said Jennifer Plotkin, an attorney at Merson Law in New York, who filed the suit on behalf of the victims, according to CBS News.

Advertisement

Accusations about Epstein involving his sexual abuse have lingered for years, particularly at his multiple residences in Manhattan, Palm Beach, Fla., and his private resort in the U.S. Virgin Islands near St. Thomas, Little St. James.

Epstein entered a complicated plea deal in 2008, where he pleaded guilty to state soliciting a minor for prostitution charges but did not face federal charges that accused him of running an international sex trafficking operation. He served 13 months on the state charges with work release privileges.

Epstein was arrested on federal charges in 2019 when the case was reopened due to public pressure and he committed suicide while in custody at a federal prison in Manhattan.

"The FBI purportedly neglected to adequately investigate the abuse or provide assistance to the victims," the Merson Law said in a statement. "This negligence allowed Epstein and his co-conspirators to continue their exploitation of vulnerable young women with impunity."

Latest Headlines

DA Fani Willis testifies on office romance amid Trump case: 'I'm not on trial'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
DA Fani Willis testifies on office romance amid Trump case: 'I'm not on trial'
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis testified Thursday in a hearing over efforts by one of Donald Trump's co-defendants to remove her from the Georgia election interference case over an office romance.
Justice Department says it disrupts Russian malware network on Internet routers
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Justice Department says it disrupts Russian malware network on Internet routers
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday that it thwarted a Russia-backed hacking network that infiltrated hundreds of Internet routers.
IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel testifies as House Republicans seek to cut funding
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel testifies as House Republicans seek to cut funding
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel is resuming testimony Thursday afternoon before the Ways and Means Committee as the GOP controlled House seeks to take money from the Inflation reduction Act away from the IRS.
Justice Department sues Tennessee for discrimination against people with HIV
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice Department sues Tennessee for discrimination against people with HIV
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has filed suit Thursday against Tennessee and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for enforcing a law it says discriminates against HIV patients.
Gas cylinder explosion injures 9 Los Angeles firefighters, 2 critically
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Gas cylinder explosion injures 9 Los Angeles firefighters, 2 critically
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- An explosion in Los Angeles on Thursday injured nine firefighters, including two who were in critical condition.
State Department offers $10M for information on Blackcat ransomware ring
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
State Department offers $10M for information on Blackcat ransomware ring
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department announced Thursday a reward of up to $10 million for information about anyone who holds a key leadership position in the ALPHV or Blackcat ransomeware group.
New York judge sets Trump's first criminal trial in hush money case for March 25
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
New York judge sets Trump's first criminal trial in hush money case for March 25
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's New York criminal trial is set for March 25 after a judge denied a motion to dismiss the charges Thursday and refused to delay the trial.
Biden, Poland's president to discuss Ukraine war in White House meeting next month
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden, Poland's president to discuss Ukraine war in White House meeting next month
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will host Poland President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk in March, the White House said Thursday.
DOJ report cites 'operational and managerial deficiencies' in 344 inmate deaths
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DOJ report cites 'operational and managerial deficiencies' in 344 inmate deaths
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Recent high-profile inmate deaths in federal prisons have raised concerns about operational deficiencies, the U.S. inspector general said Thursday.
D.C. shooting suspect surrenders after 12-hour standoff
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
D.C. shooting suspect surrenders after 12-hour standoff
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- D.C. Metropolitan Police took a 46-year-old man into custody after the suspect was accused of shooting three officers trying to serve a warrant on him and then barricading himself for more than 12 hours on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

House GOP chair Mark Green announces retirement after Mayorkas impeachment
House GOP chair Mark Green announces retirement after Mayorkas impeachment
Shooting kills 1, injures more than 20 near Kansas City Super Bowl parade
Shooting kills 1, injures more than 20 near Kansas City Super Bowl parade
Japan slides into recession, cedes spot as third largest economy to Germany
Japan slides into recession, cedes spot as third largest economy to Germany
President defers deportation of Palestinians amid war in Gaza
President defers deportation of Palestinians amid war in Gaza
Most Americans say corporate greed is a 'major cause' of inflation
Most Americans say corporate greed is a 'major cause' of inflation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement