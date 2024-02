A suspect allegedly shot three police officers in Washington, D.C. Wednesday in an ongoing confrontation while officers tried to deliver a warrant. File Photo by Simaah/Pixabay

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A shooting suspect is believed to be firing upon police at a Washington home hours after authorities first approached the residence, leaving multiple officers injured, the Metropolitan Police said Wednesday morning. The D.C. Police Department said three of the officers sustained non-life threatening injuries while a fourth was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries that did not result from gunshot wounds. Advertisement

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said other officers sustained gunshot wounds to their feet and hands.

Smith added that the scene was still active with the suspect still barricaded inside of the building as of a 10:15 a.m. news conference.

"The individual has continued to fire from that location. We are asking everyone to please stay out of this location until we're able to apprehend the suspect," she said.

Smith said officers arrived at a home on Hanna Place SE to serve an animal cruelty warrant on behalf of the Humane Rescue Alliance at about 7:30 a.m.

"The individual refused to come outside," Smith said. "As officers attempted to gain entry, the individual fired upon them."

Authorities said while they believe dogs are inside the home it is unclear if anyone else is there with the suspect, who they have not positively identified.

