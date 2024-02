Most Americas say corporate greed is a 'major cause' of inflation, according to poll data from the Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- About 59% of Americans think corporate greed is a "major cause" of inflation, according to new poll data from Navigator Research. The data also reveal that 25% of Americans say corporate greed is a "minor cause" of inflation. Republicans, Democrats and Independents vary on their views of corporate greed and inflation. Advertisement

Among Democrats, 72% said corporate greed was a "major cause" of inflation while 19% said it was a "minor cause." Only 45% of Republicans said it was a "major cause" and 35% said it was a "minor cause."

Among Independents, 62% said corporate greed was a "major cause" of inflation while 20% said it was a "minor cause."

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday that the Consumer Price Index rose 0.3% between December and January.

The poll also shows that 59% of Americans also think government spending is a "major cause" of inflation while 25% say it is a minor cause. The data show that 42% of Democrats think government spending is a "major cause" of inflation while 35% consider it a "minor cause."

Among Republicans, 78% said government spending was a "major cause" of inflation while 17% said it was a "minor cause."

The poll data comes shortly after U.S. President Joe Biden blamed inflation on corporate greed, calling it "greedflation."

"We know prices are still too high because of what I call 'greedflation' and 'shrinkflation.' I'm calling on corporations to to pass their savings on to consumers, for God sake," Biden told reporters Thursday.