Feb. 14, 2024 / 2:43 PM

Kansas House passes bill making killing police animals a felony

By Doug Cunningham
The Kansas House Wednesday passed the so-called Bane's Law that makes it a felony to kill a police animal. Bane was a Sedgwick County K-9 killed by a fleeing suspect. Bane's law enforcement memorial service (pictured) was held this past November. Photo courtesy of Sedgwick County Sheriff.
The Kansas House Wednesday passed the so-called Bane's Law that makes it a felony to kill a police animal. Bane was a Sedgwick County K-9 killed by a fleeing suspect. Bane's law enforcement memorial service (pictured) was held this past November. Photo courtesy of Sedgwick County Sheriff.

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Kansas Legislature on Wednesday passed a bill criminalizing the killing of police dogs and horses.

The vote was 107-4 for the so-called Bane's Law. It now heads to the state Senate.

Kansas House Bill 2583 elevates the killing of a police dog to a felony with a minimum of 90 days incarceration and a fine of $10,000. It also requires restitution that includes covering the cost of training a new law enforcement dog, paying for burial expenses and any veterinary treatment costs.

"When I learned the penalties for harming or killing a police dog were so minimal, I knew we needed to do better for these heroic animals," Kansas House Speaker Dan Hawkins said. "Police service dogs, like K-9 Bane, are members of the police department and truly serve as a partner to their officer/handler. I'm proud to have been a part of making this important law a reality to protect the law enforcement animals who serve Kansans every day."

The bill was prompted by the death of Bane, a Sedgwick County police dog, that was beaten to death after chasing an armed suspect into a storm drain.

The Kansas House debate Tuesday had overwhelming support but was questioned by Rep. Ford Carr of Wichita.

"I don't think (the suspect) could've reasoned with the animal," Carr said during debate. "No one called the animal off. I just think that this is, you know, a bit harsh."

During his comments on the House floor, Carr mentioned the historical use of police dogs against African American communities during peaceful protests.

