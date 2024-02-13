Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 13, 2024 / 10:34 AM / Updated at 12:17 AM

Tom Suozzi poised to win special election to fill George Santos' former House seat

By Clyde Hughes & Darryl Coote
Tom Suozzi was poised late Tuesday to win a New York special election to fill the House seat left vacant by disgraced Republican politician George Santos. Pool File photo by Craig Ruttle/UPI
1 of 3 | Tom Suozzi was poised late Tuesday to win a New York special election to fill the House seat left vacant by disgraced Republican politician George Santos. Pool File photo by Craig Ruttle/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Former Rep. Tom Suozzi was poised Tuesday night to win a special election in New York to fill the U.S. House seat left vacant after former GOP Rep. George Santos was expelled from Congress.

Suozzi, a Democrat who held the same seat representing the state's 3rd congressional district for three terms, bested Republican Mazi Melesa Pilip, who serves as a Nassau County lawmaker.

Advertisement

Unofficial results from the state show that as of late Tuesday, Souzzi had secured more than 91,000 votes, representing nearly 54% of all votes cast, to Pilip's roughly 68,800 votes for 46%.

"Despite all the attacks, despite all the lies about Tom Souzzi and the squad, about Tom Souzzi being the godfather of the migrant crisis, about sanctuary Souzzi, despite the dirty tricks, despite the vaunted Nassauc County Republican machine, we won!" he told supporters late Tuesday.

Advertisement

"This race was fought amidst a closely divided electorate, much like our whole country. This race was centered on immigration and the economy, much like the issues all across our country. We won this race ... because we addressed the issues and we found a way to bind our divisions."

Suozzi regained the U.S. House seat for a region that has transformed into more of a swing district. President Joe Biden won the district in 2020, but independents have leaned more conservative in 2022 with the influx of immigrants into the Long Island area of Nassau County.

Suozzi, a former Nassau County executive, was part of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus when he served in the House from 2016-22, and he had hoped those moderate credentials would serve him well in the purple district.

Pilip, a registered Democrat, was elected by Republicans for her strong support for Israel and on the strength of already winning local Nassau County elections in 2021 and last year.

A native of Ethiopia, Pilip served in the Israel Defense Forces after her family moved to Israel and before eventually migrating to the United States. She has focused on fighting crime and anti-Semitism while serving as a Nassau County legislator.

Advertisement

The race drew national attention with the GOP holding a razor-thin edge in the House, currently standing at 219 Republicans and 212 Democrats.

On Tuesday night, former President Donald Trump and a candidate in this year's presidential election chastised Pilip after her election loss.

"Republicans just don't learn," he said in a statement on his Truth Social platform, while calling her a "very foolish woman." He blamed her election defeat on not courting his extreme-right supporters.

"MAGA, which is most of the Republican Party, stayed home -- and it always will, unless it is treated with the respect that it deserves."

What is not known is how long Santos' shadow will be in the election. Santos flipped the seat red for Republicans in 2022 but was hit immediately with charges that he lied extensively about this background and resume.

He was eventually driven out of Congress in connection with a highly critical House ethics report and investigations into his campaign financing, which all became an embarrassment for Republicans.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Paramount Global lays off 800 employees days after broadcasting record-breaking Super Bowl
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Paramount Global lays off 800 employees days after broadcasting record-breaking Super Bowl
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Days after CBS' Super Bowl LVII broke viewership records, its partner company Paramount Global said it was laying off 800 employees as it seeks to cut costs and streamline its operations.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin released from hospital
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin released from hospital
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been released from the hospital where he was admitted earlier this week to treat a bladder issue, officials said.
Instacart lays off 7% of workforce to 'reshape' grocery delivery service
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Instacart lays off 7% of workforce to 'reshape' grocery delivery service
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Instacart is the latest tech company to lay off workers, as the grocery delivery giant announced Tuesday it would cut roughly 7% of its staff in a restructuring to deal with increased competition and rising food costs.
House Republicans vote to impeach DHS head Alejandro Mayorkas over border security
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
House Republicans vote to impeach DHS head Alejandro Mayorkas over border security
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- House Republicans voted Tuesday to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, over his handling of the U.S. border with Mexico, in an effort that Democrats derided as a baseless political stunt.
Police in Tennessee arrest suspect wanted in shooting of 2 deputies, 1 of whom died
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Police in Tennessee arrest suspect wanted in shooting of 2 deputies, 1 of whom died
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A weeklong manhunt is over for the killer of a Tennessee sheriff's deputy who also injured another, according to authorities.
White House 'deeply concerned' over arrest of Venezuelan activist
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
White House 'deeply concerned' over arrest of Venezuelan activist
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. government is "deeply concerned" over the arrest of Venezuelan activist Rocío San Miguel, who has not been heard from since Friday, White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters Tuesday.
In worst 1-day loss in nearly a year, Dow tumbles 525 points on new inflation data
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
In worst 1-day loss in nearly a year, Dow tumbles 525 points on new inflation data
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Stocks tumbled Tuesday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 525 points on news that inflation ran hotter than expected in January, stoking investor fears that interest rates may not be coming down soon.
New GLAAD report finds LGBTQ representation lacking in video games
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
New GLAAD report finds LGBTQ representation lacking in video games
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A new study on LGBTQ-inclusive video gaming shows that less than 2% of games currently available on the market take into account LGBTQ-related content and characters.
Police in Kansas arrest man in theft, destruction of Jackie Robinson statue
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Police in Kansas arrest man in theft, destruction of Jackie Robinson statue
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Police in Wichita, Kan., say they have arrested a man in connection to the theft and destruction of a statue of baseball great Jackie Robinson in January. Incident is not a hate crime, police say.
'History is watching,' Biden says in urging House to support aid plan for Ukraine
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
'History is watching,' Biden says in urging House to support aid plan for Ukraine
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- After the Senate earlier on Tuesday passed a bipartisan $95 billion emergency defense package that provides aid to Ukraine, President Joe Biden forcefully urged its approval in the House.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Houthi missile strikes Iran-bound cargo ship in Red Sea but crew escape injury
Houthi missile strikes Iran-bound cargo ship in Red Sea but crew escape injury
In support of Trump, Elise Stefanik files bar complaint against N.Y. AG Letitia James
In support of Trump, Elise Stefanik files bar complaint against N.Y. AG Letitia James
'History is watching,' Biden says in urging House to support aid plan for Ukraine
'History is watching,' Biden says in urging House to support aid plan for Ukraine
Russia places Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on wanted list
Russia places Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on wanted list
Police in Kansas arrest man in theft, destruction of Jackie Robinson statue
Police in Kansas arrest man in theft, destruction of Jackie Robinson statue
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement