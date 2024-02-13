Trending
Feb. 13, 2024 / 9:07 PM

Police in Tennessee arrest suspect wanted in shooting of 2 deputies, 1 of whom died

By Chris Benson
Suspect Kenneth Wayne DeHart, 42, was found in Knoxville on Tuesday afternoon after being wanted on multiple charges in the Thursday shooting of two sheriff’s deputies, one of whom died. Photo courtesy Blount County Sheriff's Department
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A nearly weeklong manhunt for the suspected killer of a Tennessee sheriff's deputy ended with an arrest on Tuesday, authorities said.

Another deputy was shot and wounded in the incident, officials said.

Kenneth DeHart, 42, was found in Knoxville on Linden Avenue Tuesday afternoon. He was being sought on multiple charges, including attempted murder and first-degree murder, stemming from an incident last week.

DeHart allegedly shot and killed Blount County Deputy Greg McCowan, 43, at a Maryville traffic stop on Thursday evening. Police say DeHart was driving "erratic" at the time.

On Tuesday, DeHart was found and arrested less than 20 miles away from where this past week's incident took place.

DeHart -- whose girlfriend and brother also were arrested in connection with the incident -- also is accused of shooting and wounding Deputy Shelby Eggers. She has since been released from hospital with non-life threatening injuries related to a leg wound.

Billboards asking for the public's help were plastered across Tennessee's southeast region in the effort to locate DeHart. More than $100,000 in various rewards were being offered to help find him, but nobody will be receiving the reward, according to Blount County, Tenn., Sheriff James Berrong.

"We had a number of tips," he said during a evening press conference.

Berrong said officials had "lead after lead" during the search, and that multiple state and federal law enforcement agencies were involved in the arrest.

Police say DeHart has an extensive criminal record with 26 different charges from 2002-2017, including aggravated assault, domestic violence and unlawful possession of a weapon counts.

Latest Headlines

Paramount Global lays off 800 employees days after broadcasting record-breaking Super Bowl
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Paramount Global lays off 800 employees days after broadcasting record-breaking Super Bowl
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Days after CBS' Super Bowl LVII broke viewership records, its partner company Paramount Global said it was laying off 800 employees as it seeks to cut costs and streamline its operations.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin released from hospital
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin released from hospital
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been released from the hospital where he was admitted earlier this week to treat a bladder issue, officials said.
Instacart lays off 7% of workforce to 'reshape' grocery delivery service
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Instacart lays off 7% of workforce to 'reshape' grocery delivery service
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Instacart is the latest tech company to lay off workers, as the grocery delivery giant announced Tuesday it would cut roughly 7% of its staff in a restructuring to deal with increased competition and rising food costs.
Tom Suozzi poised to win special election to fill George Santos' former House seat
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Tom Suozzi poised to win special election to fill George Santos' former House seat
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Former Rep. Tom Suozzi was poised Tuesday night to win a special election in New York to fill the U.S. House seat left vacant after former GOP Rep. George Santos was expelled from Congress.
House Republicans vote to impeach DHS head Alejandro Mayorkas over border security
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
House Republicans vote to impeach DHS head Alejandro Mayorkas over border security
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- House Republicans voted Tuesday to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, over his handling of the U.S. border with Mexico, in an effort that Democrats derided as a baseless political stunt.
White House 'deeply concerned' over arrest of Venezuelan activist
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
White House 'deeply concerned' over arrest of Venezuelan activist
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. government is "deeply concerned" over the arrest of Venezuelan activist Rocío San Miguel, who has not been heard from since Friday, White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters Tuesday.
In worst 1-day loss in nearly a year, Dow tumbles 525 points on new inflation data
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
In worst 1-day loss in nearly a year, Dow tumbles 525 points on new inflation data
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Stocks tumbled Tuesday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 525 points on news that inflation ran hotter than expected in January, stoking investor fears that interest rates may not be coming down soon.
New GLAAD report finds LGBTQ representation lacking in video games
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
New GLAAD report finds LGBTQ representation lacking in video games
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A new study on LGBTQ-inclusive video gaming shows that less than 2% of games currently available on the market take into account LGBTQ-related content and characters.
Police in Kansas arrest man in theft, destruction of Jackie Robinson statue
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Police in Kansas arrest man in theft, destruction of Jackie Robinson statue
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Police in Wichita, Kan., say they have arrested a man in connection to the theft and destruction of a statue of baseball great Jackie Robinson in January. Incident is not a hate crime, police say.
'History is watching,' Biden says in urging House to support aid plan for Ukraine
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
'History is watching,' Biden says in urging House to support aid plan for Ukraine
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- After the Senate earlier on Tuesday passed a bipartisan $95 billion emergency defense package that provides aid to Ukraine, President Joe Biden forcefully urged its approval in the House.
