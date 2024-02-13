House Republican Caucus Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks during a press conference after the weekly House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in February. On Thursday, she said that she has filed a complaint against New York Attorney General Letitia James in connection with her civil fraud case against Donald Trump. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said on Tuesday that she has filed a complaint against New York Attorney General Letitia James in connection with her civil fraud case against former president and leading GOP presidential contender Donald Trump. Stefanik, one of Trump's most ardent supporters, told NBC News that she filed her complaint with the New York Committee on Professional Standards. Advertisement

"Today, I filed a bar complaint against NY Attorney General Letitia James for violating the Rules of Professional Conduct by conducting a biased investigation and prosecution of President Trump," Stefanik said on X.

The statement linked to an NBC News article, which quotes the letter, which was not posted on her websites.

Stefanik said James repeatedly has made prejudicial comments about Trump on social media and has pushed a biased campaign against him.

"While all Americans possess the right to express their opinions on matters of public interest, attorneys -- particularly attorneys general -- are held to a higher standard due to their unique role as officers of the court," Stefanik said.

In a statement to The Hill, she suggested that James's case against Trump was tied to the attorney general running for office.

Advertisement

"Such behavior not only undermines the integrity of the legal process but also violates the Rules of Professional Conduct to which James, as a licensed attorney, is bound," Stefanik said.

James filed civil charges against Trump and his companies -- which involves his two sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump -- and asked for a $370 million fine and a ban on them from doing business in New York. The judge has yet to rule on the case.