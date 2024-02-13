Ex-Puerto Rican city mayor sentenced to more than five years for bribery

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The former mayor of the Puerto Rican city of Guaynabo has been sentenced to more than five years in prison after being convicted of using his position to award municipal contracts and expedite invoice payments in exchange for bribes.
Ángel Pérez-Otero, 54, was the mayor of Guaynabo, a suburb of San Juan, from 2017 to 2021 when he was arrested that December on allegations of regularly accepting cash bribes of $5,000 from an unidentified person in exchange for awarding contracts to a particular construction company as well as ensuring its invoices were promptly paid.