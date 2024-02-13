Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 13, 2024 / 7:27 PM

New GLAAD report finds LGBTQ representation lacking in video games

By Chris Benson
Visitors try out the latest video games during the Tokyo Game Show 2023 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba-prefecture, Japan, in September. A recent study by GLAAD finds that there is a notable deficit in LGBTQ-inclusive gaming content available to the public. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Visitors try out the latest video games during the Tokyo Game Show 2023 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba-prefecture, Japan, in September. A recent study by GLAAD finds that there is a notable deficit in LGBTQ-inclusive gaming content available to the public. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A new study on LGBTQ-inclusive video gaming shows that less than 2% of games currently available on the market take into account LGBTQ-related content and characters.

The study by the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation advocacy group was published Tuesday and shows that, despite nearly 1 in every 5 active gamers identifying as LGBTQ, there appears to be a gap in related gaming content.

Advertisement

GLAAD's top executive said data also shows that the combined estimated global revenue of gaming has surpassed that of film entertainment and recorded music.

"This report was created to educate the game industry on the current state of LGBTQ representation that exists, make a facts-based business case for LGBTQ inclusion, and provide a playbook for more authentic representation," wrote GLAAD's CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

Related

GLAAD used as a measurement the number of available games on the market with LGBTQ-related gaming content versus the total number of games currently available. In doing so, GLAAD said the study's authors found less than 2% of LGBTQ inclusion was seen on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo gaming platforms.

LGBTQ gamers comprise nearly 20% of what is called "heavy" or "core" users who play video games more than 10 hours per week.

Advertisement

"The percentage of LGBTQ gamers is even higher among younger age groups, with 23 to 28% of gamers under 35 identifying as LGBTQ," the study's creators said.

GLAAD said that there are multiple reasons, some of which are passive, for the lack of LGBTQ representation in the gaming industry.

Gaming companies, according to GLAAD, often "have not considered that they should represent LGBTQ people." Their study suggests that companies, likewise, do not "see [LGBTQ gamers] as a major part of the core gaming audience."

It also said other exclusionary reasons "are active." The GLAAD report said that companies "worry about pushing away a core audience that they assume are resistant or hostile to LGBTQ content."

But the opinions by players toward LGBTQ game characters appear to be indifferent. When asked the question if a player had any feelings toward having an LGBTQ character in the storyline, 70% of players said it made no different in their decision to purchase a particular game.

"The resistance toward LGBTQ content in games is waning, as each successive generation of gamers is more diverse and more open to seeing LGBTQ representation in their games," said GLAAD.

"GLAAD's finding that 17% of active gamers are LGBTQ, and the growth from 10% of active gamers being LGBTQ from Nielsen's Games360 study in 2020, proves their tremendous influence on the gaming industry," said Stacie de Armas, Nielsen's Senior Vice President of Diverse Insights and Initiatives.

Advertisement

The study also points to economic factors at play, as well. According to Armas, for LGBTQ gamers, "a safe and inclusive environment goes beyond the game itself with nearly 70% indicating they are less likely to buy from a studio with a history of mistreating LGBTQ workers."

Latest Headlines

Police in Tennessee arrest suspect wanted in shooting of 2 deputies, 1 of whom died
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Police in Tennessee arrest suspect wanted in shooting of 2 deputies, 1 of whom died
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A weeklong manhunt is over for the killer of a Tennessee sheriff's deputy who also injured another, according to authorities.
White House 'deeply concerned' over arrest of Venezuelan activist
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
White House 'deeply concerned' over arrest of Venezuelan activist
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. government is "deeply concerned" over the arrest of Venezuelan activist Rocío San Miguel, who has not been heard from since Friday, White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters Tuesday.
In worst 1-day loss in nearly a year, Dow tumbles 525 points on new inflation data
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
In worst 1-day loss in nearly a year, Dow tumbles 525 points on new inflation data
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Stocks tumbled Tuesday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 525 points on news that inflation ran hotter than expected in January, stoking investor fears that interest rates may not be coming down soon.
Police in Kansas arrest man in theft, destruction of Jackie Robinson statue
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Police in Kansas arrest man in theft, destruction of Jackie Robinson statue
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Police in Wichita, Kan., say they have arrested a man in connection to the theft and destruction of a statue of baseball great Jackie Robinson in January. Incident is not a hate crime, police say.
'History is watching,' Biden says in urging House to support aid plan for Ukraine
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
'History is watching,' Biden says in urging House to support aid plan for Ukraine
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- After the Senate earlier on Tuesday passed a bipartisan $95 billion emergency defense package that provides aid to Ukraine, President Joe Biden forcefully urged its approval in the House.
Winter storm takes aim at New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Winter storm takes aim at New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Forecasters issued a winter storm advisory for parts of eastern New Mexico on Sunday as the remnants of a massive atmospheric river storm that pummeled California last week, move east toward Texas and Oklahoma.
In support of Trump, Elise Stefanik files bar complaint against N.Y. AG Letitia James
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
In support of Trump, Elise Stefanik files bar complaint against N.Y. AG Letitia James
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said on Tuesday that she has filed a complaint against New York Attorney General Letitia James in connection with her civil fraud case against former President Donald Trump.
Senators want to prohibit lab-grown meat from National School Lunch Program
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Senators want to prohibit lab-grown meat from National School Lunch Program
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Less than a year after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration agreed cultivated chicken is safe to eat, the industry faces legislation to keep it out of the National School Lunch Program.
Joe Biden's aim for more 'humane' immigration faces court, legislative snags
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Joe Biden's aim for more 'humane' immigration faces court, legislative snags
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's record on immigration reform and border security has critics from Republicans and Democrats as Congress mulls a path forward. It's a challenge many of his predecessors have also grappled with.
January CPI: Housing costs drove inflation up 0.3%, higher than expected
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
January CPI: Housing costs drove inflation up 0.3%, higher than expected
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Inflation increased more than expected in January, as the cost of housing continued to eat up more money from consumers, the U.S. Labor Department said Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden, Jordan's King Abdullah disagree on Israel-Hamas cease-fire terms in White House meeting
Biden, Jordan's King Abdullah disagree on Israel-Hamas cease-fire terms in White House meeting
Houthi missile strikes Iran-bound cargo ship in Red Sea but crew escape injury
Houthi missile strikes Iran-bound cargo ship in Red Sea but crew escape injury
Russian-Canadian woman pleads guilty to exporting weapons technology to Moscow
Russian-Canadian woman pleads guilty to exporting weapons technology to Moscow
Trump asks Supreme Court to block decision rejecting his immunity claims
Trump asks Supreme Court to block decision rejecting his immunity claims
'History is watching,' Biden says in urging House to support aid plan for Ukraine
'History is watching,' Biden says in urging House to support aid plan for Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement