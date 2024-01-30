Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 30, 2024 / 5:32 AM

LULAC warns Texas Gov. Gregg Abbotts' immigration rhetoric could spark violence

By Darryl Coote
The League of United Latin American Citizens issued a National Warning on Monday concerning the potential for violence prompted by Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott's immigration rhetoric. File Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/EPA-EFE
The League of United Latin American Citizens issued a National Warning on Monday concerning the potential for violence prompted by Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott's immigration rhetoric. File Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/EPA-EFE

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The United States' oldest Latino civil rights organization is warning that comments made by Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott in his protracted feud with the federal government over immigration could encourage extremists to commit violence and mass murder.

The League of United Latin American Citizens issued a national alert, only its second in its nearly 100-year history, on Monday, urging members in Texas to be on alert for "armed out-of-state extremists with a hate agenda" amid plans of a convoy to descend upon the U.S. southern border on Saturday.

Advertisement

The civil rights group warned that "false and inciteful political rhetoric" made by the state's Republican governor could incite violence, including mass murder, such as in August 2019 when a gunman, targeting Hispanic people, opened fire at an El Paso Walmart, killing 23 people and injuring nearly two dozen others.

"Hate speech is being used yet again to ratchet up anger and hatred that are putting Hispanic Texans, law enforcement, military service members and innocent civilians in the crosshairs," Domingo Garcia, LULAC national president, said in the warning.

Related

The announcement comes amid the latest round of litigation between Abbott and the federal government over immigration.

Advertisement

During the Biden administration, Abbott has employed a series of controversial moves retaliating against the White House's immigration policies, including bussing migrants from Texas to Democratic-led states, deploying a water barrier of buoys along the Rio Grande River and taking control of Eagle Pass city park along the U.S. southern border.

Last week, the Supreme Court handed Abbott a defeat when it ruled the Biden administration may remove the miles of razor wire Texas has installed along its border since the governor launched his anti-immigration Operation Lone Star in March 2021.

The Biden administration has been removing the barriers, saying they hinder its ability to manage the border, which prompted Texas to file its lawsuit against the federal government in October.

LULAC described Abbott's policies as "stunts" that encourage "lawlessness" and fail to fix the country's immigration system.

"The Supreme Court ruled that erecting deadly barriers is illegal, and it is also inhumane to let women, children and families die because of them," Garcia said.

Meanwhile, a group that calls itself the "Take Our Border Back Convoy" plans to descend upon Eagle Pass on Saturday, seemingly in support of Abbott.

"'We The People' are uniting to take our border back," the organization said on its website.

Advertisement

Garcia accused Abbott and his supporters of creating "a media circus" surrounding the border issue to achieve political gains and raise money.

"LULAC abhorrently condemns hate speech, actions and lies that hurt human life, especially those coming to the United States to survive deplorable conditions and seek refuge," Garcia said.

"Let's see immigration for the good it provides our country rather than calling it a threat to divide and weaken us as a nation."

Latest Headlines

5 arrested in shooting deaths of 6 in California desert
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
5 arrested in shooting deaths of 6 in California desert
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Authorities in California's San Bernardino County have arrested five suspects accused of fatally shooting six people last week in a dispute over narcotics.
U.S., Britain sanction network accused of plotting to kill Iranian dissidents
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S., Britain sanction network accused of plotting to kill Iranian dissidents
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The United States and Britain on Monday imposed Iran-related punitive measures over Tehran's ongoing threat to assassinate dissidents abroad.
U.S. identifies 3 Army Reserve soldiers recently killed in drone attack
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. identifies 3 Army Reserve soldiers recently killed in drone attack
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The US Department of Defense announced Monday the names of the three Army Reserve soldiers killed in Jordan while supporting the "Operation Inherent Resolve" military mission.
Attorney General Merrick Garland to undergo back surgery during weekend
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Attorney General Merrick Garland to undergo back surgery during weekend
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland will undergo back surgery over the weekend during which his duties will be temporary transferred to his deputy, the Justice Department announced Monday.
Judge denies Alex Murdaugh's bid for retrial in 2021 murders of wife, son
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Judge denies Alex Murdaugh's bid for retrial in 2021 murders of wife, son
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A South Carolina judge on Monday denied a bid for a retrial by convicted double murderer Alex Murdaugh, who had claimed a court clerk improperly tainted the jury in his trial last year.
Pulitzer Prize-winning Native American author, poet N. Scott Momaday dies at 89
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Pulitzer Prize-winning Native American author, poet N. Scott Momaday dies at 89
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Native American poet, author and visual artist N. Scott Momaday, whose novel House Made of Dawn was awarded the 1969 Pulitzer Prize for fiction, has died, his daughter said Monday. He was 89.
2023 had more lightning but fewer fatalities in U.S.
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
2023 had more lightning but fewer fatalities in U.S.
The National Lightning Safety Council announced this week that 13 people were killed by lightning in 2023, the second-lowest number since 2001 and well under the 10-year average of 22.
Alabama judge arrested, charged with spending public funds on sofa, alcohol, trips
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Alabama judge arrested, charged with spending public funds on sofa, alcohol, trips
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- An Alabama state judge has been arrested and charged with using taxpayer money to fund personal purchases and vacation trips, the state's attorney general announced Monday.
8-year-long NHTSA federal probe into trucks' rollaway incidents comes to an end
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
8-year-long NHTSA federal probe into trucks' rollaway incidents comes to an end
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ended an 8-year-long investigation into Chrysler and now has said it will not issue a recall into select Ram and Dodge Durango pickup trucks.
N.Y. Rep. Elise Stefanik issues alarm over migrants at northern U.S. border
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
N.Y. Rep. Elise Stefanik issues alarm over migrants at northern U.S. border
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York is issuing an alarm over what she says is an "astonishing" number of encounters with illegal migrants at the northern U.S. border.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Toyota stops shipment of 10 vehicle models over manipulated engine data
Toyota stops shipment of 10 vehicle models over manipulated engine data
N.Y. Rep. Elise Stefanik issues alarm over migrants at northern U.S. border
N.Y. Rep. Elise Stefanik issues alarm over migrants at northern U.S. border
Zelensky makes personal finances public amid fresh corruption scandal
Zelensky makes personal finances public amid fresh corruption scandal
Bipartisan bill addressing lithium-ion battery fires awaits congressional action
Bipartisan bill addressing lithium-ion battery fires awaits congressional action
Alabama judge arrested, charged with spending public funds on sofa, alcohol, trips
Alabama judge arrested, charged with spending public funds on sofa, alcohol, trips
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement