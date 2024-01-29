Trending
Jurors in Alex Murdaugh murder trial to testify in jury tampering case

By Clyde Hughes
Eleven jurors who convicted Alex Murdaugh of murder will testify in a jury tampering case that seeks to determine whether he will get a new trial. File Photo courtesy of South Carolina Department of Corrections/UPI
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Jurors in the trial of Alex Murdaugh, convicted last year for the murder of his wife and son, will testify Monday as he seeks a new trial over allegations of jury tampering.

In all, 11 of Murdaugh's murder trial jurors and Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill, who oversaw the trial, are expected to testify in front of former South Carolina Chief Justice Jean Toal.

The jurors have not yet spoken publicly in the case, which alleges that the jurors were pressured into delivering a quick guilty verdict while a juror favorable to Murdaugh was removed.

Previously, Murdaugh's legal team has provided affidavits signed by a juror who voted to convict him and the one who was removed as well as testimony from a paralegal who took part in the jury interviews.

Toal also heard testimony from a juror, identified publicly as Juror X, ahead of Monday's hearing due to a scheduling conflict.

Hill will testify later as Murdaugh's defense alleged she pressured the jury to rule quickly to secure a book deal and media appearances related to the trial that would have been jeopardized if the case ended with a mistrial.

She has since confessed that portions of a book she wrote about the trial were plagiarized, leading to sales being stopped and her son was also charged with wiretapping.

Toal has said she will focus on whether Hill made inappropriate comments to the jury that influenced the final verdict.

Murdaugh, the once prominent attorney from a politically powerful South Carolina family, was ordered in March to serve two consecutive life sentences in the 2021 deaths of his wife and son.

His actions also brought fresh questions about the 2018 "trip and fall" death of the family's housekeeper in their home.

In November, Murdaugh was sentenced to 27 years in state prison for his financial crimes as part of a plea agreement. The plea deal included a provision that he would have to serve 85% of his sentence. He admitted to stealing $12 million from clients over 10 years.

