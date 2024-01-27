Feds investigating possible fraud in partial closure of Rhode Island bridge

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Investigators for the Office of the Inspector General and the Department of Justice are looking into the recent partial closure of the Washington Bride in Rhode Island months after it was re-opened following repairs.
Federal officials on Friday notified the Rhode Island Department of Transportation that they are looking into the partial closure of the Interstate 195 bridge on Dec. 11 due to the failure of some of its original structural parts, according to documents obtained by WJAR-TV.