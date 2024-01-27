Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 27, 2024 / 4:16 PM

World's largest cruise ship ready to set sail from Miami in maiden passenger voyage

By Mike Heuer
Cruise line Royal Caribbean's 1,198-foot Icon of the Seas is the world's largest cruise ship and was scheduled to set sail from Miami on its first passenger voyage on Saturday. File Photo provided by Royal Caribbean
Cruise line Royal Caribbean's 1,198-foot Icon of the Seas is the world's largest cruise ship and was scheduled to set sail from Miami on its first passenger voyage on Saturday. File Photo provided by Royal Caribbean

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Royal Caribbean's 1,198-foot-long Icon of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship with a gross tonnage of 250,800, was ready to set sail on its maiden passenger voyage from Miami on Saturday.

It was scheduled to depart from Miami at 5 p.m. ET on a seven-day, round-trip voyage to the Eastern Caribbean.

Advertisement

Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi officially christened the ship on Tuesday. It features 20 decks and can hold about 10,000 passengers and crew, according to the cruise line.

The $2 billion Icon of the Seas was built in Turku, Finland, and earlier this month sailed to the Port of Miami to prepare for its first voyage with passengers.

Related

The 20-deck ship has a curved parabolic bow that reduces waves and makes the vessel more stable and uses liquid natural gas to fuel its engines. More than 90% of its freshwater supply is produced using a reverse-osmosis system, and a microwave-assisted pyrolysis system converts waste into energy to help power the ship.

The vessel features several performance theaters, more than 40 bars, restaurants and lounges, and special cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks that were created for the Icon of the Seas, USA Today reported. It also has a water park and several designated "neighborhoods" for passengers of different age groups, including an adults-only area.

Advertisement

Some of the Icon of the Seas' superlatives include the world's largest water park at sea, the first cantilevered infinity pool at sea, the largest ice arena at sea and the largest swimming pool at sea.

The Icon of the Seas gives Royal Caribbean the world's two largest cruise ships. Royal Caribbean launched the Wonder of the Seas in 2022, which measures 1,188 feet in length and has a gross tonnage of 235,600.

The Icon of the Seas debuts the newest class of cruise ship for Royal Caribbean.

Latest Headlines

Atmospheric river continues to unleash drenching rainfall in Pacific Northwest
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Atmospheric river continues to unleash drenching rainfall in Pacific Northwest
An atmospheric river now on its way to the Pacific Northwest will unleash new waves of heavy rain in already-soaked areas, forecasters warned Saturday.
Feds investigating possible fraud in partial closure of Rhode Island bridge
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Feds investigating possible fraud in partial closure of Rhode Island bridge
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Investigators for the Office of the Inspector General and the Department of Justice are looking into the recent partial closure of the Washington Bride in Rhode Island months after it was re-opened following repairs.
Former L.A. City Council member draws 13-year federal prison sentence
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former L.A. City Council member draws 13-year federal prison sentence
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A former Los Angeles City Council member has drawn a 13-year federal prison sentence in connection with a $1.5 million high-profile corruption case.
Cardell Hayes again found guilty of killing former Saints star Will Smith
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Cardell Hayes again found guilty of killing former Saints star Will Smith
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A New Orleans jury on Saturday unanimously convicted the admitted shooter of former New Orleans Saints defensive end Will Smith of manslaughter following a 2016 traffic accident.
Lauren Boebert's ex-husband charged in connection with family incidents
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Lauren Boebert's ex-husband charged in connection with family incidents
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in Colorado have filed formal charges against the ex-husband of Republican House member Lauren Boebert in connection with a pair of family-related incidents.
Vince McMahon resigns from TKO; faces sex assault, trafficking lawsuit
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Vince McMahon resigns from TKO; faces sex assault, trafficking lawsuit
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- TKO Holdings Group board member and and World Wrestling Entertainment founder Vince McMahon has resigned after former employee Janel Grant accused him of sexual assault, trafficking and abuse.
Biden voices support for Senate border bill with new 'emergency' powers
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden voices support for Senate border bill with new 'emergency' powers
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has voiced strong support for a border security bill being negotiated by a bipartisan team in the Senate after its chances of approval in the House appeared to dim.
Jury orders Trump to pay $83M in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Jury orders Trump to pay $83M in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump must pay writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in damages for defamatory statements, a jury decided Friday afternoon.
Justice Department: Cuomo sexually harassed 13 women while governor
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Justice Department: Cuomo sexually harassed 13 women while governor
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Friday announced an agreement with the New York governors office that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 13 women who worked for the state over eight years.
NRA head Wayne LaPierre testifies in financial misconduct trial
U.S. News // 1 day ago
NRA head Wayne LaPierre testifies in financial misconduct trial
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Longtime leader of the National Rifle Association Wayne LaPierre confirmed under oath Friday that he used the gun-rights organization's funds on lavish vacations and high-end gifts for friends.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lauren Boebert's ex-husband charged in connection with family incidents
Lauren Boebert's ex-husband charged in connection with family incidents
Cardell Hayes again found guilty of killing former Saints star Will Smith
Cardell Hayes again found guilty of killing former Saints star Will Smith
Biden voices support for Senate border bill with new 'emergency' powers
Biden voices support for Senate border bill with new 'emergency' powers
Justice Department: Cuomo sexually harassed 13 women while governor
Justice Department: Cuomo sexually harassed 13 women while governor
Israelis lay siege to Khan Younis; U.N. agency fires staffers over Oct. 7 allegations
Israelis lay siege to Khan Younis; U.N. agency fires staffers over Oct. 7 allegations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement