Jan. 27, 2024 / 9:58 AM

Biden voices support for Senate border bill with new 'emergency' powers

By Don Jacobson
President Joe Biden says a new border security bill under negotiation in the Senate would give him "new emergency authority to shut down the border when it becomes overwhelmed." Photo by Ting Shen/UPI
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has voiced strong support for a border security bill being negotiated by a bipartisan team in the Senate after its chances of approval in the House appeared to dim.

Biden called the provisions of the yet-to-released border package "tough" and "fair" in remarks issued Friday after Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson warned it would be "been dead on arrival" in the chamber should it not go far enough in cracking down on the surge of migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Senate negotiators are expected to unveil the measure long sought by conservative GOP lawmakers next week, but the talks have already prompted Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump to urge his congressional allies to scuttle any proposed deal unless it is "perfect."

Some GOP lawmakers said Trump is opposing the measure in order to deny Biden a victory on the volatile topic of immigration ahead of November's presidential election.

Biden on Friday said the deal being hammered out in the Senate would "be the toughest and fairest set of reforms to secure the border we've ever had in our country," giving him "new emergency authority to shut down the border when it becomes overwhelmed.

"And if given that authority, I would use it the day I sign the bill into law," he said.

Biden, in a remark seemingly aimed at Trump and conservative GOP lawmakers, added, "For everyone who is demanding tougher border control, this is the way to do it."

Johnson warned in a letter to House colleagues on Friday that "If the rumors about the contents of the draft proposal are true, it would have been dead on arrival in the House anyway."

GOP leaders have insisted that in order to pass the House, any border security bill must be similar to a sweeping measure they approved last year banning asylum access for people who do not cross the border at official ports of entry and restarting the construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

According to sources cited by CNN on Friday, the emerging Senate deal would significantly restrict illegal migrant crossings, handing the Department of Homeland Security emergency authority to shut down the border if daily average migrant encounters reach 4,000 over a one-week span or if they exceed 8,500 in a single day.

There were more than 300,000 "encounters" with illegal migrants along the southern border in December alone, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Senate leaders also are aiming to attach aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan to the emerging border deal.

Latest Headlines

Jury orders Trump to pay $83M in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Jury orders Trump to pay $83M in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump must pay writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in damages for defamatory statements, a jury decided Friday afternoon.
Justice Department: Cuomo sexually harassed 13 women while governor
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Justice Department: Cuomo sexually harassed 13 women while governor
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Friday announced an agreement with the New York governors office that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 13 women who worked for the state over eight years.
NRA head Wayne LaPierre testifies in financial misconduct trial
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
NRA head Wayne LaPierre testifies in financial misconduct trial
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Longtime leader of the National Rifle Association Wayne LaPierre confirmed under oath Friday that he used the gun-rights organization's funds on lavish vacations and high-end gifts for friends.
Ethics committee drops Jamaal Bowman fire alarm investigation
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Ethics committee drops Jamaal Bowman fire alarm investigation
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The House Ethics Committee has dropped the investigation into Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., for triggering a fire alarm when there was no fire at the Capitol last fall.
Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley won't testify in mother's trial
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley won't testify in mother's trial
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The judge in the manslaughter trial of Jennifer Crumbley said Friday she will bar Crumbley's son and convicted Oxford school Michigan shooter from testifying in the case because he intends to plead the Fifth Amendment.
All 50 U.S. states have seen snow this winter -- even Florida
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
All 50 U.S. states have seen snow this winter -- even Florida
It has been a tumultuous winter across the U.S. with temperatures plummeting below zero in more than 30 states, intense snow that unleashed blizzard conditions and storms in the East that ended a long snow drought.
Flooding south of Chicago forces evacuations, water rescues from rising river
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Flooding south of Chicago forces evacuations, water rescues from rising river
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Flash flooding in Illinois sparked emergency rescues along the Kankakee River Thursday evening and Friday, state and local officials confirmed.
Biden warns of dangers of anti-Semitism ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Biden warns of dangers of anti-Semitism ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden condemned the global rise of anti-Semitism Friday in a statement ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
U.S. halts funding after U.N. agency staff accused in Oct. 7 Hamas attacks
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
U.S. halts funding after U.N. agency staff accused in Oct. 7 Hamas attacks
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The United States said Friday it is pausing funding to a United Nations relief agency after allegations some of its staff members may have been involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.
PCE monthly, annual index fall as inflation continues to improve
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
PCE monthly, annual index fall as inflation continues to improve
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Inflation continued to cool, with the Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures price index for December increasing 0.2% over the previous month and 2.9% over the past year, excluding food and energy.
Trending Stories

British oil tanker reported on fire after Houthi rebel attack in Red Sea
Federal helium reserve sale may disrupt supplies for MRIs, computer chips
U.S. halts funding after U.N. agency staff accused in Oct. 7 Hamas attacks
Justice Department: Cuomo sexually harassed 13 women while governor
On Taiwan's 'red beaches,' nonchalance about the threat from China
