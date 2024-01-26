Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 26, 2024 / 2:03 PM

Biden warns of dangers of anti-Semitism ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day

By Ehren Wynder
President Joe Biden remembered the Holocaust on Friday by calling attention to the global rise of anti-Semitism in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel. File Photo by Ting Shen/UPI
President Joe Biden remembered the Holocaust on Friday by calling attention to the global rise of anti-Semitism in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel. File Photo by Ting Shen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden condemned the global rise of anti-Semitism Friday in a statement ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day is Saturday, Jan. 27, the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland. Biden noted the backdrop of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, followed by an "alarming" rise of anti-Semitism around the globe as cause to remember "one of the darkest chapters in human history."

Advertisement

"This year, the charge to remember the Holocaust, the evil of the Nazis, and the scourge of anti-Semitism is more pressing than ever," Biden said in reference to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, in which about 1,200 Israeli citizens were killed and hundreds more were taken hostage.

In the statement, the president called it "the worst atrocity committed against the Jewish people in a single day since the Holocaust."

Related

"We cannot remember all that Jewish survivors of the Holocaust experienced and then stand silently by when Jews are attacked and targeted again today," he said.

Biden said his administration is committed to combatting anti-Semitism and that it is Americans' "shared moral responsibility to stand up to anti-Semitism and hate-fueled violence."

Advertisement

Pope Francis on Wednesday used his weekly general audience at the Vatican to speak in remembrance of the Holocaust and call for an end to the wars in Israel and Ukraine.

The pope called war a "denial of humanity," and called for people to pray for peace and for "relief for exhausted populations."

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and other commemoration sites observe International Holocaust Remembrance Day by reading the names of the victims and lighting candles.

This year, the museum released a special episode of its Stay Connected Live virtual series, featuring Holocaust survivor Tova Friedman. The video is available on the museum's Youtube page.

Latest Headlines

Flooding south of Chicago forces evacuations, water rescues from rising river
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Flooding south of Chicago forces evacuations, water rescues from rising river
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Flash flooding in Illinois sparked emergency rescues along the Kankakee River Thursday evening and Friday, state and local officials confirmed.
Jury begins deliberation in E. Jean Carroll's defamation suit against Trump
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jury begins deliberation in E. Jean Carroll's defamation suit against Trump
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Jurors have begun deliberation in the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial against former President Donald Trump. A verdict could come as soon as Friday afternoon.
U.S. halts funding after U.N. agency staff accused in Oct. 7 Hamas attacks
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. halts funding after U.N. agency staff accused in Oct. 7 Hamas attacks
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The United States said Friday it is pausing funding to a United Nations relief agency after allegations some of its staff members may have been involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.
PCE monthly, annual index fall as inflation continues to improve
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
PCE monthly, annual index fall as inflation continues to improve
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Inflation continued to cool, with the Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures price index for December increasing 0.2% over the previous month and 2.9% over the past year, excluding food and energy.
Justice Department announces nearly 200 drug-related arrests
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Department announces nearly 200 drug-related arrests
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced on Friday an operation that led to drug arrests of nearly 200 people across 10 states from Texas to Alaska to disturb far-reaching crime rings, officials said.
George Carlin estate, in lawsuit, alleges fake AI content is 'casual theft' of his work
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
George Carlin estate, in lawsuit, alleges fake AI content is 'casual theft' of his work
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- George Carlin's estate is suing media company Dudesy and hosts Will Sasso and Chad Kultgen for alleged copyright violations over an AI-generated fake hour-long comedy special imitating Carlin's voice.
Spirit shares drop again after JetBlue signals merger may be dead
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Spirit shares drop again after JetBlue signals merger may be dead
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Shares of Spirit Airlines continued to slide, dropping more than 15% Friday morning after JetBlue Airways signaled it might walk away from a proposed buyout of the ultra-low-cost carrier.
Justice Department surges resources to fight D.C. carjackings, gun crimes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Justice Department surges resources to fight D.C. carjackings, gun crimes
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Friday it will surge additional law enforcement resources into Washington, D.C., to target violent crime and carjackings.
Houthi rebels fire on U.S. Navy destroyer in Red Sea
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Houthi rebels fire on U.S. Navy destroyer in Red Sea
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Houthi rebels based in Yemen on Friday launched an attack on a U.S. Navy ship in the Red Sea, the latest salvo in the ongoing conflict.
Alaska Airlines set to return 737 Max 9 aircraft to service Friday
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Alaska Airlines set to return 737 Max 9 aircraft to service Friday
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Alaska Airline has scheduled its first flight of its 737 Max 9 aircraft to service on Friday, leaving from Seattle this afternoon and landing in San Diego.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Overdose suspected after adult film superstar Jesse Jane found dead at 43
Overdose suspected after adult film superstar Jesse Jane found dead at 43
25 governors back Texas on tougher border stance
25 governors back Texas on tougher border stance
Houthi rebels fire on U.S. Navy destroyer in Red Sea
Houthi rebels fire on U.S. Navy destroyer in Red Sea
GOP proposal blocks federal government from removing border fencing
GOP proposal blocks federal government from removing border fencing
Alabama executes Kenneth Smith with nitrogen gas
Alabama executes Kenneth Smith with nitrogen gas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement