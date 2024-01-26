Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 26, 2024 / 2:50 PM

Flooding south of Chicago forces evacuations, water rescues from rising river

By Simon Druker
Flash flooding in Illinois sparked emergency rescues along the Kankakee River Thursday evening and Friday, state and local officials confirmed. Photo courtesy of National Weather Service
Flash flooding in Illinois sparked emergency rescues along the Kankakee River Thursday evening and Friday, state and local officials confirmed. Photo courtesy of National Weather Service

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Flash flooding in Illinois sparked emergency rescues along the Kankakee River Thursday evening and Friday, state and local officials confirmed.

Authorities with the Will County Emergency Management Agency and City of Wilmington responded to calls for rescue after the river's water levels increased rapidly because of heavy rain and melting ice.

Advertisement

At least 14 people were successfully rescued from the water after flooding in parts of the city's downtown area while authorities opened a temporary emergency shelter.

The Wilmington Police Department warned drivers to avoid certain roads through the city of 5,600 people.

"Do not drive through water. Turn around," the department said in a warning on Facebook.

Wilmington is located approximately 60 miles south of Chicago.

Water levels along the river began rising Thursday evening and continued through the night.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for Will County and neighboring Grundy County through Saturday morning.

Approximately 200 homes in close proximity to the river were at risk of flood damage, officials said Friday.

Advertisement

"Flooding in downtown Wilmington is currently isolated to the North and South Islands. However, ice remains solid on the Kankakee River and water levels are steadily increasing due to water runoff and melting ice. The ice jam on the river has not fully broken and there is the potential for flooding throughout the day as ice begins breaking apart at a rapid pace," the Will County Emergency Management Agency said in a statement.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley won't testify in mother's trial
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley won't testify in mother's trial
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The judge in the manslaughter trial of Jennifer Crumbley said Friday she will bar Crumbley's son and convicted Oxford school Michigan shooter from testifying in the case because he intends to plead the Fifth Amendment.
All 50 U.S. states have seen snow this winter -- even Florida
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
All 50 U.S. states have seen snow this winter -- even Florida
It has been a tumultuous winter across the U.S. with temperatures plummeting below zero in more than 30 states, intense snow that unleashed blizzard conditions and storms in the East that ended a long snow drought.
Jury begins deliberation in E. Jean Carroll's defamation suit against Trump
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jury begins deliberation in E. Jean Carroll's defamation suit against Trump
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Jurors have begun deliberation in the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial against former President Donald Trump. A verdict could come as soon as Friday afternoon.
Biden warns of dangers of anti-Semitism ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden warns of dangers of anti-Semitism ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden condemned the global rise of anti-Semitism Friday in a statement ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
U.S. halts funding after U.N. agency staff accused in Oct. 7 Hamas attacks
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. halts funding after U.N. agency staff accused in Oct. 7 Hamas attacks
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The United States said Friday it is pausing funding to a United Nations relief agency after allegations some of its staff members may have been involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.
PCE monthly, annual index fall as inflation continues to improve
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
PCE monthly, annual index fall as inflation continues to improve
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Inflation continued to cool, with the Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures price index for December increasing 0.2% over the previous month and 2.9% over the past year, excluding food and energy.
Justice Department announces nearly 200 drug-related arrests
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Department announces nearly 200 drug-related arrests
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced on Friday an operation that led to drug arrests of nearly 200 people across 10 states from Texas to Alaska to disturb far-reaching crime rings, officials said.
George Carlin estate, in lawsuit, alleges fake AI content is 'casual theft' of his work
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
George Carlin estate, in lawsuit, alleges fake AI content is 'casual theft' of his work
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- George Carlin's estate is suing media company Dudesy and hosts Will Sasso and Chad Kultgen for alleged copyright violations over an AI-generated fake hour-long comedy special imitating Carlin's voice.
Spirit shares drop again after JetBlue signals merger may be dead
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Spirit shares drop again after JetBlue signals merger may be dead
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Shares of Spirit Airlines continued to slide, dropping more than 15% Friday morning after JetBlue Airways signaled it might walk away from a proposed buyout of the ultra-low-cost carrier.
Justice Department surges resources to fight D.C. carjackings, gun crimes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Justice Department surges resources to fight D.C. carjackings, gun crimes
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Friday it will surge additional law enforcement resources into Washington, D.C., to target violent crime and carjackings.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Overdose suspected after adult film superstar Jesse Jane found dead at 43
Overdose suspected after adult film superstar Jesse Jane found dead at 43
25 governors back Texas on tougher border stance
25 governors back Texas on tougher border stance
Houthi rebels fire on U.S. Navy destroyer in Red Sea
Houthi rebels fire on U.S. Navy destroyer in Red Sea
GOP proposal blocks federal government from removing border fencing
GOP proposal blocks federal government from removing border fencing
Alabama executes Kenneth Smith with nitrogen gas
Alabama executes Kenneth Smith with nitrogen gas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement