Jury to hear closing arguments in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit against Donald Trump

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The jury in former President Donald Trump's second federal civil defamation suit by writer E. Jean Carroll will hear closing arguments Friday after the real estate mogul gave brief testimony in his defense the day before.
The jury will determine how much Trump should pay Carroll for lashing out against her following an earlier jury finding that Trump was liable for the assault. He has repeatedly called Carroll's sexual abuse allegations false and described her in unflattering language.