Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 26, 2024 / 9:15 AM

Biden administration pauses new LNG exports to reassess climate impact

By Doug Cunningham
The Biden administration Friday announced a temporary pause on liquified natural gas exports to non-Free Trade Agreement countries to re-assess environmental and economic impacts. Photo by Ting Shen/UPI
1 of 2 | The Biden administration Friday announced a temporary pause on liquified natural gas exports to non-Free Trade Agreement countries to re-assess environmental and economic impacts. Photo by Ting Shen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Biden administration Friday announced a temporary pause on approving new liquified natural gas exports to non-Free Trade Agreement countries to reassess environment and economic impacts.

The pause will be in effect until the Department of Energy can update the underlying analyses for LNG export authorizations.

Advertisement

Citing environmental concerns, President Joe Biden said in a statement, "During this period, we will take a hard look at the impacts of LNG exports on energy costs, America's energy security and our environment. This pause on new LNG approvals sees the climate crisis for what it is: the existential threat of our time."

The pause on pending LNG export decisions makes an exception for "unanticipated and immediate national security emergencies."

Related

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told reporters Thursday, "As our exports increase, we must review export applications using the most comprehensive, up-to-date analysis of the economic, environmental and national security considerations."

A letter to Granholm signed by the American Petroleum Institute and 31 other industry groups said curbing LNG export approvals would hurt American jobs and undermine efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, among other effects.

Advertisement

"Our nation's abundant supply of natural gas is an impactful geopolitical tool, helping insulate American consumers from increasing global instability while advancing American national interests and ensuring the energy security of key U.S. allies," they wrote.

According to a White House fact sheet, the DOE economic and environmental analyses for LNG exports are about 5 years old and no longer adequately account for the latest assessment of greenhouse gas emissions or potential energy cost increases for consumers and manufacturers.

"Today, we have an evolving understanding of the market need for LNG, the long-term supply of LNG, and the perilous impacts of methane on our planet," the fact sheet said. "We also must adequately guard against risks to the health of our communities, especially frontline communities in the United States who disproportionately shoulder the burden of pollution from new export facilities."

Sierra Club Executive Director Ben Jealous hailed the decision to pause new LNG exports.

"This decision is a major win for communities and advocates that have long spoken out about the dangers of LNG and makes it clear that the Biden administration is listening to the calls to break America's reliance on dirty fossil fuels and secure a livable future for us all," Jealous said in a statement. "Strong leadership, that rejects fossil fuel industry fear-mongering, is our best bet to protect communities and ensure energy is affordable."

Advertisement

Biden's statement said the administration has taken significant action on climate change, but more is needed.

The United States is the number one exporter of LNG worldwide, according to the White House, and exports are expected to double by the end of the decade.

The White House said the pause on new export decisions won't impact the ability of the United States to "continue supplying LNG to our allies in the near-term."

Roughly half of U.S. LNG exports last year went to Europe.

Latest Headlines

Federal helium reserve sale may disrupt supplies for MRIs, computer chips
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Federal helium reserve sale may disrupt supplies for MRIs, computer chips
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The sale of the Federal Helium Reserve to the highest private bidder could have a huge impact on healthcare and disrupt hospital supply chains and even semiconductor chip manufacturing.
PG&E agrees to $45M penalty to settle action over 2021 Dixie wildfire
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
PG&E agrees to $45M penalty to settle action over 2021 Dixie wildfire
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- PG&E has agreed to pay a $45 million penalty to settle an action brought by California's public utilities regulator for its part in the Dixie Fire in 2021 which burned through five counties in the north of the state.
Russian court keeps U.S. journalist jailed ahead of espionage trial
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Russian court keeps U.S. journalist jailed ahead of espionage trial
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A Moscow court ruled to extend the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, forcing him to wait behind bars for at least another two months before the start of his trial on espionage charges.
Jury to hear closing arguments in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit against Donald Trump
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jury to hear closing arguments in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit against Donald Trump
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The jury in former President Donald Trump's second federal civil defamation suit by writer E. Jean Carroll will hear closing arguments Friday after the real estate mogul gave brief testimony in his defense a day before.
Chinese music student convicted of stalking pro-democracy activist at Berklee
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Chinese music student convicted of stalking pro-democracy activist at Berklee
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A Chinese national who studied music at Berklee has been convicted of threatening and cyberstalking a fellow student who posted flies on the school's campus in support democracy in the Asian nation.
Russian cybercriminal sentenced to more than 5 years
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Russian cybercriminal sentenced to more than 5 years
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A Russian national who admitted to aiding in the development of malicious software that infected millions of victims has been sentenced to more than five years' imprisonment.
Alabama executes Kenneth Smith with nitrogen gas
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Alabama executes Kenneth Smith with nitrogen gas
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Alabama executed Kenneth Eugene Smith with nitrogen gas Thursday night, making him not only the first U.S. inmate to be put to death this year but the first person to ever die by the controversial execution method.
25 governors back Texas on tougher border stance
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
25 governors back Texas on tougher border stance
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Twenty-five Republican governors have backed the state of Texas in a standoff with the federal government in Eagle Pass, a Texas border town that has become a flash point in an intensifying debate on illegal immigration.
U.S., Iraq to formally discuss withdrawing troops
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S., Iraq to formally discuss withdrawing troops
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The United States and Iraq will engage in talks in coming days that could result in the withdrawal of the remaining American troops in the country, according to defense officials.
U.S., Britain sanction Houthi leaders over Red Sea attacks
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S., Britain sanction Houthi leaders over Red Sea attacks
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The United States and Britain announced sanctions targeting four Houthi leaders, as the ally nations employ their financial vises to deter the Iran proxy group from its continued attacks of commercial shipping vessels.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Overdose suspected after adult film superstar Jesse Jane found dead at 43
Overdose suspected after adult film superstar Jesse Jane found dead at 43
GOP proposal blocks federal government from removing border fencing
GOP proposal blocks federal government from removing border fencing
25 governors back Texas on tougher border stance
25 governors back Texas on tougher border stance
Alabama executes Kenneth Smith with nitrogen gas
Alabama executes Kenneth Smith with nitrogen gas
Nottingham knife rampage killer sentenced to life in high-security hospital
Nottingham knife rampage killer sentenced to life in high-security hospital
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement