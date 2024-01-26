Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 26, 2024 / 3:11 PM

Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley won't testify in mother's trial

By Doug Cunningham
A memorial at Oxford High School (pictured, 2021) honors four who were slain. On Friday, Oxford, Mich., school shooter Ethan Crumbley was barred by the judge from testifying in his mother manslaughter trial. Both his parents face charges as prosecutors attempt to hold them accountable for gifting the gun used in the shootings that killed four. File Photo by Nic Antaya/EPA-EFE
A memorial at Oxford High School (pictured, 2021) honors four who were slain. On Friday, Oxford, Mich., school shooter Ethan Crumbley was barred by the judge from testifying in his mother manslaughter trial. Both his parents face charges as prosecutors attempt to hold them accountable for gifting the gun used in the shootings that killed four. File Photo by Nic Antaya/EPA-EFE

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The judge in the manslaughter trial of Jennifer Crumbley said Friday she will bar Crumbley's son from testifying in the case because the convicted Oxford school shooter intends to plead the Fifth Amendment.

Jennifer Crumbley was set to testify in the trial Friday that is the first of its kind in U.S. history to try to hold a parent accountable for a school shooting.

Advertisement

Defense attorney Shannon Smith indicated Thursday the defense would attempt to show how Ethan Crumbley manipulated his mother for months before the shooting.

But on Friday Judge Cheryl Matthews said she couldn't allow Ethan Crumbley to testify because he hasn't waived his privilege regarding confidential medical records.

Related

Smith wanted Ethan Crumbley to take the stand to cross-examine him about text messages entered into evidence and what Ethan told counselors about his parents.

That evidence indicated Ethan Crumbley asked his parents for help and they ignored him prior to the shootings.

But Smith maintained she has evidence that Ethan Crumbley never asked his parents for help and lied to the person he was texting.

She argued that to challenge the text evidence she needs to cross-examine Ethan Crumbley. But if he and his therapists aren't allowed to testify, she told the judge, the text messages also should not be allowed as evidence in the case.

Advertisement

"You are not allowed to put someone on the stand knowing they are going to take the Fifth," Matthews said.

Both Jennifer and James Crumbley, Ethan Crumbley's parents, face separate manslaughter trials for allegedly gifting a gun to Ethan while ignoring red flags about his mental health and danger to others.

Smith said Ethan Crumbley's attack that killed four Oxford High School students was unexpected and not forseeable by his mother.

Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty in Oct. 2022 to 24 felony counts in the shooting. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Latest Headlines

NRA head Wayne LaPierre testifies in financial misconduct trial
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
NRA head Wayne LaPierre testifies in financial misconduct trial
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Longtime leader of the National Rifle Association Wayne LaPierre confirmed under oath Friday that he used the gun-rights organization's funds on lavish vacations and high-end gifts for friends.
Ethics committee drops Jamaal Bowman fire alarm investigation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ethics committee drops Jamaal Bowman fire alarm investigation
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The House Ethics Committee has dropped the investigation into Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., for triggering a fire alarm when there was no fire at the Capitol last fall.
All 50 U.S. states have seen snow this winter -- even Florida
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
All 50 U.S. states have seen snow this winter -- even Florida
It has been a tumultuous winter across the U.S. with temperatures plummeting below zero in more than 30 states, intense snow that unleashed blizzard conditions and storms in the East that ended a long snow drought.
Flooding south of Chicago forces evacuations, water rescues from rising river
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Flooding south of Chicago forces evacuations, water rescues from rising river
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Flash flooding in Illinois sparked emergency rescues along the Kankakee River Thursday evening and Friday, state and local officials confirmed.
Jury begins deliberation in E. Jean Carroll's defamation suit against Trump
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Jury begins deliberation in E. Jean Carroll's defamation suit against Trump
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Jurors have begun deliberation in the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial against former President Donald Trump. A verdict could come as soon as Friday afternoon.
Biden warns of dangers of anti-Semitism ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden warns of dangers of anti-Semitism ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden condemned the global rise of anti-Semitism Friday in a statement ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
U.S. halts funding after U.N. agency staff accused in Oct. 7 Hamas attacks
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. halts funding after U.N. agency staff accused in Oct. 7 Hamas attacks
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The United States said Friday it is pausing funding to a United Nations relief agency after allegations some of its staff members may have been involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.
PCE monthly, annual index fall as inflation continues to improve
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
PCE monthly, annual index fall as inflation continues to improve
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Inflation continued to cool, with the Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures price index for December increasing 0.2% over the previous month and 2.9% over the past year, excluding food and energy.
Justice Department announces nearly 200 drug-related arrests
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Justice Department announces nearly 200 drug-related arrests
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced on Friday an operation that led to drug arrests of nearly 200 people across 10 states from Texas to Alaska to disturb far-reaching crime rings, officials said.
George Carlin estate, in lawsuit, alleges fake AI content is 'casual theft' of his work
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
George Carlin estate, in lawsuit, alleges fake AI content is 'casual theft' of his work
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- George Carlin's estate is suing media company Dudesy and hosts Will Sasso and Chad Kultgen for alleged copyright violations over an AI-generated fake hour-long comedy special imitating Carlin's voice.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Overdose suspected after adult film superstar Jesse Jane found dead at 43
Overdose suspected after adult film superstar Jesse Jane found dead at 43
Houthi rebels fire on U.S. Navy destroyer in Red Sea
Houthi rebels fire on U.S. Navy destroyer in Red Sea
25 governors back Texas on tougher border stance
25 governors back Texas on tougher border stance
GOP proposal blocks federal government from removing border fencing
GOP proposal blocks federal government from removing border fencing
Alabama executes Kenneth Smith with nitrogen gas
Alabama executes Kenneth Smith with nitrogen gas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement