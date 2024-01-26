Ethics committee drops Jamaal Bowman fire alarm investigation

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The House Ethics Committee has dropped the investigation into Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., for triggering a fire alarm when there was no fire at the Capitol last fall.
The committee released a joint statement from Chair Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., and ranking Democratic member Rep. Susan Wild, D-Penn., that said, "In light of the House's intervening censure of Representative Bowman, the Committee determined that further review of Representative Bowman's conduct would be moot. The Committee has separately confirmed that Representative Bowman has complied with the relevant terms of his deferred sentencing agreement."