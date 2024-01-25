Trending
Jan. 25, 2024 / 11:33 PM / Updated at 12:03 AM

Alabama executes Kenneth Smith with nitrogen gas

By Darryl Coote
Kenneth Eugene Smith, 58, convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire killing of a preacher's wife, was executed by asphyxiation with nitrogen gas at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore on Thursday. Photo via Alabama Department of Corrections
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The State of Alabama executed Kenneth Eugene Smith with nitrogen gas Thursday night, making him not only the first U.S. inmate to be put to death this year but the first person to ever die by the untested and controversial execution method.

Smith, 58, was executed Thursday for killing 45-year-old Elizabeth Sennet in March of 1988 in a murder-for-hire scheme that earned him $1,000. The 1996 trial jury had voted 11-to-1 in recommendation that Smith be sentenced to life in prison, but the judge gave him death in a judicial move that has since been outlawed in the state.

Alabama attempted to execute Smith by lethal injection in November of 2022, but with Smith tied to the gurney and after the state failed to find a vein over 90 minutes, his execution was called off.

Smith died by hypoxia after a last-ditch judicial effort to avoid his sentence from being carried out was denied earlier Thursday by the Supreme Court.

He was pronounced dead at 8:25 p.m., Alabama Attorney General Steven Marshal said.

"Justice has been served," Marshall said in the statement.

"Tonight, Kenneth Smith was put to death for the heinous act he committed over 35 years ago: the murder-for-hire slaying of Elizabeth Sennett, an innocent woman who was by all accounts a godly wife, a loving mother and grandmother and a beloved pillar of her community."

Smith is the first known inmate to die inhaling nitrogen gases, which causes what is known as hypoxia, or a deficiency in the amount of oxygen reaching the tissues.

Marshall remarked that it was the first time for a death row inmate in the nation but also the world to be executed by this method, which has attract criticism from human rights groups, anti-death penalty advocates and the United Nations who say it is untested and dying in this manner could amount to torture.

"This method is not based on any scientific evidence," Human Rights Watch said in a statement earlier this week. "The state has based its brand-new procedures and protocols on speculation from accidental deaths by nitrogen. Veterinary scientists have ruled out the same method for euthanizing most mammals due to ethical concerns."

The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Ravina Shamdasani similarly expressed concerns with Smith's execution, stating earlier this month that it could preach the prohibition on torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

"We are alarmed by the imminent execution in the United States of American of Kenneth Eugene Smith, through the use of a novel and untested method," Shamdasani said.

Marshall rejected their arguments Thursday night, describing the new method as "human and effective" and now offers "a blueprint for other states and a warning to those who would contemplate shedding innocent blood."

"Alabama has achieved something historic," he said.

This is a developing story.

