Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 25, 2024 / 4:17 PM / Updated at 4:22 PM

California man found guilty in 2021 road rage shooting that killed child

By Ehren Wynder
Jurors in California on Thursday found Marcus Eriz, 26, guilty of murder in a 2021 road rage incident that killed 6-year-old Aiden Leos. When asked what his motive was for shooting at the car, Eriz said, "I don't have an answer. Because I'm stupid." File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
1 of 2 | Jurors in California on Thursday found Marcus Eriz, 26, guilty of murder in a 2021 road rage incident that killed 6-year-old Aiden Leos. When asked what his motive was for shooting at the car, Eriz said, "I don't have an answer. Because I'm stupid." File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Jurors on Thursday found Marcus Eriz guilty of murder in a 2021 road rage incident that killed 6-year-old Aiden Leos.

Eriz, 26, also was found guilty of one felony count of murder, one felony count of shooting into an occupied vehicle and two felony enhancements of personal discharge of a firearm causing bodily injury and death.

Advertisement

Leos was shot while riding in the back of a silver Chevrolet Sonic driven by his mother Joanna Cloonan on 55 Freeway in Orange, Calif., in 2021. Cloonan said she was enraged that a vehicle cut her off and flashed her middle finger while she passed the car.

Eriz, riding in the passenger seat of his girlfriend's car, retaliated by pulling a Glock 17 from the driver's seat back pocket and shooting at Cloonan's vehicle.

Related

The bullet went through the back of the car before striking Leos. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital about 30 minutes after the shooting.

Eriz was arrested in Costa Mesa and charged with murder, following a two-week manhunt. His girlfriend, 23-year-old Wynne Lee, was charged with one felony count of accessory after the fact and one misdemeanor count of having a concealed firearm in the vehicle.

Advertisement

"They took my son's life away," Cloonan told ABC News in 2021. "He was beautiful and he was kind and he was precious, and you killed him for no reason. And I want to find them, and I want there to be justice to be served for my son."

During interrogation, Eriz reportedly admitted he shot at Cloonan's car "for some reason" after she made the gesture.

When asked what his motive was for shooting at the car, Eriz said, "I don't have an answer. Because I'm stupid. I didn't think of anything. I didn't think of the consequences or anyone."

Eriz pleaded not guilty to murder and discharging a firearm. He faces a maximum sentence of 40 years to life in prison.

Lee faces a maximum sentence of three years in state prison and one year in the Orange County Jail if convicted on all charges. She is currently out of custody and being monitored by GPS after posting a $100,000 bond in 2021.

Latest Headlines

Widespread fog to blanket central, eastern U.S. into weekend
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Widespread fog to blanket central, eastern U.S. into weekend
A massive area of fog has developed and is playing havoc with ground and air travel in much of the central and eastern United States.
Senators demand accessible, affordable flood insurance during hearing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senators demand accessible, affordable flood insurance during hearing
WASHINGTON, Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Senate Banking Committee on Thursday debated proposed legislation to reform the National Flood Insurance Program as it races to reauthorize the plan before it expires in March.
Japanese prime minister to visit U.S. amid tension with neighbor countries
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Japanese prime minister to visit U.S. amid tension with neighbor countries
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Japanese prime minister plans to visit the United States in April.
Donald Trump briefly testifies in E. Jean Carroll defamation trial
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Donald Trump briefly testifies in E. Jean Carroll defamation trial
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump testified briefly Thursday in the E. Jean Carroll damages trial. He again called her jury-proven charges a hoax and the judge struck it from the record.
Trial for Michigan high school shooter's mother gets underway
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trial for Michigan high school shooter's mother gets underway
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The mother of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley is set to take the stand in her involuntary manslaughter trial to explain events and her relationship with her son prior to the 2021 killing of four students.
In Wisconsin, Biden touts almost $5B in new infrastructure projects
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
In Wisconsin, Biden touts almost $5B in new infrastructure projects
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden visited Wisconsin Thursday to announce nearly $5 billion in federal investments to launch 37 major transportation projects across the country.
CIA director working on hostage release efforts in Gaza, White House says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
CIA director working on hostage release efforts in Gaza, White House says
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Thursday that CIA Director William Burns is working toward another possible hostage release deal in Gaza amid its ongoing war with Israel.
Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro sentenced to 4 months in jail
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro sentenced to 4 months in jail
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro was sentenced to four months in jail Thursday on two charges of contempt of Congress after his refusal to comply with a subpoena related to a House committee investigation on Jan. 6.
Microsoft lays off 1,900 gaming workers in wake of Activision Blizzard purchase
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Microsoft lays off 1,900 gaming workers in wake of Activision Blizzard purchase
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Microsoft plans to lay off 1,900 workers, almost 9% of the company's gaming division, according to an internal memo Thursday.
HP reports Russian December hack, but no 'material impact'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
HP reports Russian December hack, but no 'material impact'
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Hewlett Packard has been hacked by the same Russian hackers that hit Microsoft earlier this month, according to a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. 'gravely concerned' after reports of mass casualties in Israeli raids
U.S. 'gravely concerned' after reports of mass casualties in Israeli raids
U.S. ship comes under Houthi attack near Yemen
U.S. ship comes under Houthi attack near Yemen
Proud Boy who stormed Capitol gets 6 years after expressing 'no remorse'
Proud Boy who stormed Capitol gets 6 years after expressing 'no remorse'
U.N.: 12 Palestinians killed, 75 injured in 'horrific' attack on training center in Gaza
U.N.: 12 Palestinians killed, 75 injured in 'horrific' attack on training center in Gaza
Nearly 65K rape-related pregnancies occurred in abortion ban states, study estimates
Nearly 65K rape-related pregnancies occurred in abortion ban states, study estimates
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement