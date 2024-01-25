Manhunt underway in Arkansas for 2 'dangerous' escaped inmates

1 of 2 | Jatonia Bryant, 23, is one of two inmates of the Dub Brassell Adult Detention Center in Pine Bluff, Ark., who were found missing on Monday. He has been charged with capital murder. Photo courtesy of Pine Bluff Police Department/ Facebook

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A manhunt has been launched to find two murder suspects who escaped from an Arkansas detention facility, authorities said. Noah Roush, 22, and Jatonia Bryant, 23, were discovered missing from the Dub Brassell Adult Detention Center in Pine Bluff, Ark., located about 45 miles south of Little Rock, at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The pair are believed to have escaped within 48 hours of when they were found missing, according to authorities.

"Both individuals are to be considered dangerous and should only be approached [by] law enforcement personnel," the sheriff's office said.

"All efforts are being made at this moment to apprehend these suspects."

Roush was being detained on probable cause for residential burglary and theft and is also a suspect in an unspecified homicide, according to the sheriff's office, which described him as a White man, who weighs about 180 pounds and is 6 feet, 2 inches tall.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office inmate records, Roush is a resident of Pine Bluff and was booked into jail at 1:14 a.m. on June 3.

Bryant -- who is a Black man of 145 pounds and 5 feet, 11 inches in hight -- was being detained at the time of his escape for capital murder.

Inmate records state he has also been charged with a discharge of a firearm from a vehicle as a terrorist act. He is also a resident of Pine Bluff and was booked at 10:36 p.m. on Aug. 18, according to the document.

The arresting authority Pine Bluff Police Department said in a statement at the time of his arrest that Bryant turned had himself in. It said he is accused of shooting 49-year-old Christopher Harris on July 29. Harris succumbed to his injuries on July 31.

Those of the public with information on the whereabouts of the two men are encouraged to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, which on Wednesday offered a $2,500 reward if the information they receive leads to apprehension of the escaped suspects.