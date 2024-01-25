Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 25, 2024 / 12:44 AM

Manhunt underway in Arkansas for 2 'dangerous' escaped inmates

By Darryl Coote
Jatonia Bryant, 23, is one of two inmates of the Dub Brassell Adult Detention Center in Pine Bluff, Ark., who were found missing on Monday. He has been charged with capital murder. Photo courtesy of Pine Bluff Police Department/Facebook
1 of 2 | Jatonia Bryant, 23, is one of two inmates of the Dub Brassell Adult Detention Center in Pine Bluff, Ark., who were found missing on Monday. He has been charged with capital murder. Photo courtesy of Pine Bluff Police Department/Facebook

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A manhunt has been launched to find two murder suspects who escaped from an Arkansas detention facility, authorities said.

Noah Roush, 22, and Jatonia Bryant, 23, were discovered missing from the Dub Brassell Adult Detention Center in Pine Bluff, Ark., located about 45 miles south of Little Rock, at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Advertisement

The pair are believed to have escaped within 48 hours of when they were found missing, according to authorities.

"Both individuals are to be considered dangerous and should only be approached [by] law enforcement personnel," the sheriff's office said.

Related

"All efforts are being made at this moment to apprehend these suspects."

Roush was being detained on probable cause for residential burglary and theft and is also a suspect in an unspecified homicide, according to the sheriff's office, which described him as a White man, who weighs about 180 pounds and is 6 feet, 2 inches tall.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office inmate records, Roush is a resident of Pine Bluff and was booked into jail at 1:14 a.m. on June 3.

Advertisement

Bryant -- who is a Black man of 145 pounds and 5 feet, 11 inches in hight -- was being detained at the time of his escape for capital murder.

Inmate records state he has also been charged with a discharge of a firearm from a vehicle as a terrorist act. He is also a resident of Pine Bluff and was booked at 10:36 p.m. on Aug. 18, according to the document.

The arresting authority Pine Bluff Police Department said in a statement at the time of his arrest that Bryant turned had himself in. It said he is accused of shooting 49-year-old Christopher Harris on July 29. Harris succumbed to his injuries on July 31.

Those of the public with information on the whereabouts of the two men are encouraged to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, which on Wednesday offered a $2,500 reward if the information they receive leads to apprehension of the escaped suspects.

Latest Headlines

Nearly 65K rape-related pregnancies occurred in abortion ban states, study estimates
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Nearly 65K rape-related pregnancies occurred in abortion ban states, study estimates
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A new study estimates nearly 65,000 rape-related pregnancies have occurred, since the reversal of Roe v. Wade, in states with total abortion bans.
FAA bans Boeing 737 Max 9 production expansion, clears path for jets to fly
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FAA bans Boeing 737 Max 9 production expansion, clears path for jets to fly
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration has cleared a path to return 171 grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 planes to the sky in a plan that also bans Max production expansion.
Possible microbial contamination spurs cough syrup recall
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Possible microbial contamination spurs cough syrup recall
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Microbial contamination spurs Robitussin Honey cough syrup recall
Bidens invite Kate Cox, Texas woman denied abortion, to attend State of the Union
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Bidens invite Kate Cox, Texas woman denied abortion, to attend State of the Union
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has invited Kate Cox, the Texas woman who was denied an emergency abortion by the state's Supreme Court, to join first lady Jill Biden as her guest at the State of the Union.
Johnson & Johnson agrees to pay $149.5M to settle Washington state opioid claims
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Johnson & Johnson agrees to pay $149.5M to settle Washington state opioid claims
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Johnson & Johnson agrees to pay $149.5M to settle Washington state opioid claims
AI use by government agencies needs guardrails, Sen. Klobuchar says
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
AI use by government agencies needs guardrails, Sen. Klobuchar says
WASHINGTON, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Lawmakers on the Senate Rules and Administration Committee urged caution in using artificial intelligence technology in federal agencies.
High court denies Ala. hitman's bid to halt nitrogen hypoxia execution
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
High court denies Ala. hitman's bid to halt nitrogen hypoxia execution
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Supreme Court denies Alabama hitman's bid to halt nitrogen hypoxia execution
Ohio lawmakers override governor's veto to ban gender-affirming care for minors
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ohio lawmakers override governor's veto to ban gender-affirming care for minors
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Ohio's state Senate voted Wednesday to override Gov. Mike DeWine's veto of a bill, restricting gender-affirming health care for minors and banning transgender women and girls from competing in female athletic events.
United Auto Workers union endorses President Joe Biden for re-election
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
United Auto Workers union endorses President Joe Biden for re-election
WASHINGTON, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The United Auto Workers union endorsed President Joe Biden on Wednesday, joining a growing list of unions that support his re-election bid.
Minnesota state trooper charged in killing of Black motorist
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Minnesota state trooper charged in killing of Black motorist
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Minnesota state trooper was charged with murder Wednesday in the summer 2023 traffic stop shooting death of Black motorist Rick Cobb II on I-94 near Minneapolis.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Six bodies found on dirt road in California
Six bodies found on dirt road in California
Plane crashes in northern Canada; fatalities confirmed
Plane crashes in northern Canada; fatalities confirmed
U.S. 'gravely concerned' after reports of mass casualties in Israeli raids
U.S. 'gravely concerned' after reports of mass casualties in Israeli raids
Five elite universities pay $104.5 million to settle price-fixing suit
Five elite universities pay $104.5 million to settle price-fixing suit
74 killed as Russian aircraft carrying Ukrainian POWs crashes near border
74 killed as Russian aircraft carrying Ukrainian POWs crashes near border
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement