Alaska Airlines: Boeing 737-9 MAX weekslong grounding to cost $150M

Alaska Airlines said it was moving through final inspections of the troubled 737-9 MAX aircraft and expected them to return to service on Friday. Photo courtesy of NTSB/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Alaska Airlines addressed the ongoing grounding of the Boeing 737-9 MAX planes in a financial report issued on Thursday. The report said that the weekslong grounding will cost the airlines $150 million. Advertisement

Alaska Airlines said it had also started an "enhanced quality oversight program" at the Boeing production facility, adding to current staff that oversees validation of work and quality throughout the manufacturing process.

The company said it had also started a "thorough review of Boeing's production quality and control systems," including Boeing's production vendor oversight.

In addition to ongoing inspections, Alaska Airlines reported it had completed requested inspections of all 737-900ER aircraft with "only one minor finding which was immediately corrected."

Alaska Airlines said it was moving through final inspections of their 737-9 MAX aircraft and expected them to return to service on Friday.

The announcement came after the Federal Aviation Administration approved inspection instructions that would allow that type of aircraft to return to service, according to the airline.

Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci said he was grateful for the "tremendous professionalism and care" from his employees in the midst of a challenging start to 2024.

Despite a record annual operating revenue of $10.4 billion, Alaska Airlines reported a net loss for the fourth quarter and net income for the full year 2023 under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of $2 million.

"Alaska is a resilient company with a track record of operational excellence, and we are confident in the plans we have laid out to ensure that success moving forward," he said in the report.

In a statement posted to X on Wednesday night, Alaska Airlines said crews were starting final inspections of their 737-9 Max aircraft after obtaining approval from the FAA.

"We expect to safely bring the first planes into scheduled commercial service on Friday," the statement read. "No aircraft will be returned to the skies until rigorous inspection is completed based on FAA requirements and Alaska standards to ensure airworthiness."

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded the planes a day after a door plug blew out during an Alaska flight on Jan. 5.

Both Alaska and United Airlines have reported finding loose bolts on several of their 737-9 MAX aircraft during inspections following the accident.

"I'm more than frustrated and disappointed," Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci told NBC News on Tuesday. "I am angry."