Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 25, 2024 / 12:36 PM

Microsoft lays off 1,900 gaming workers in wake of Activision Blizzard purchase

By Doug Cunningham
Microsoft said in an internal memo Thursday it will lay off 1,900 gaming workers. It comes three months after approval of Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Call of Duty maker Activision. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Microsoft said in an internal memo Thursday it will lay off 1,900 gaming workers. It comes three months after approval of Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Call of Duty maker Activision. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Microsoft plans to lay off 1,900 workers, almost 9% of the company's gaming division, according to an internal memo Thursday.

The memo from Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, viewed by The Verge and CNBC, said the layoffs were part of a plan to cut down on "areas of overlap," after Microsoft acquired Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard.

Advertisement

"We have made the painful decision to reduce the size of our gaming workforce by approximately 1900 roles out of the 22,000 people on our team," the memo said. "The Gaming Leadership Team and I are committed to navigating this process as thoughtfully as possible. The people who are directly impacted by these reductions have all played an important part in the success of Activision Blizzard, ZeniMax and the Xbox teams, and they should be proud of everything they've accomplished here."

Spencer added that Microsoft would "provide our full support to those who are impacted during the transition, including severance benefits informed by local employment laws."

Related

"Those whose roles will be impacted will be notified, and we ask that you please treat your departing colleagues with the respect and compassion that is consistent with our values," he wrote.

Advertisement

Alongside the layoffs, former Blizzard president Mike Ybarra announced on X Thursday that he is leaving Microsoft and Blizzard.

"I want to thank everyone who is impacted today for their meaningful contributions to their teams, to Blizzard, and to players' lives," Ybarra said. "It's an incredibly hard day and my energy and support will be focused on all those amazing individuals impacted - this is in no way a reflection on your amazing work. If there's anything I can help with, connections, recommendations, etc., DM me."

Microsoft's game and studios president Matt Booty said in an internal memo that Ybarra decided to leave the company now that he has "seen the acquisition through as Blizzard's president," and a new Blizzard president would be named next week.

Allen Adham, Blizzard's chief design, officer also departed the company.

"Allen has had a broad impact on all of Blizzard's games. His influence will be felt for years to come, both directly and indirectly as Allen plans to continue mentoring young designers across the industry," Booty said.

Microsoft moved to acquire Activision Blizzard, which develops the Call of Duty and Diablo franchises as well as Candy Crush Saga through its mobile gaming subsidiary King, in January 2022, however, the $69 billion acquisition was put on hold until late last year as it faced scrutiny from regulators in the United States and Britain.

Advertisement

It was finally completed in October after Britain's Competition and Markets accepted a restructured deal that removed cloud gaming rights after the regulator expressed concern that obtaining the rights would solidify Microsoft's dominance in cloud computing.

Latest Headlines

Peter Navarro to be sentenced for contempt of Congress
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Peter Navarro to be sentenced for contempt of Congress
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro is set to be sentenced Thursday on two charges of contempt of Congress.
HP reports Russian December hack, but no 'material impact'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
HP reports Russian December hack, but no 'material impact'
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Hewlett Packard has been hacked by the same Russian hackers that hit Microsoft earlier this month, according to a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Biden administration announces new actions to promote safe firearm storage
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden administration announces new actions to promote safe firearm storage
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Biden administration unveiled new actions to promote the safe storage of firearms in households, building on an executive order signed by President Joe Biden early last year in response to increasing gun violence.
U.S. GDP rose 2.5% for 2023, up 3.3% in Q4; Biden says 'good news' for families, workers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. GDP rose 2.5% for 2023, up 3.3% in Q4; Biden says 'good news' for families, workers
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- U.S. real gross domestic product rose 2.5% for 2023. It was up at an annual rate of 3.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a Thursday report from the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Trump testimony expected in E. Jean Carroll damages trial after multiple delays
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump testimony expected in E. Jean Carroll damages trial after multiple delays
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is set to testify Thursday in the trial to determine how much he owes writer E. Jean Carroll in damages after multiple days of delays.
Alaska Airlines: Boeing 737-9 MAX weekslong grounding to cost $150M
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Alaska Airlines: Boeing 737-9 MAX weekslong grounding to cost $150M
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Alaska Airlines addressed the ongoing grounding of the Boeing 737-9 MAX planes in a financial report issued on Thursday.
Biden visits Wisconsin to announce $5B for new infrastructure projects across U.S.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden visits Wisconsin to announce $5B for new infrastructure projects across U.S.
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will visit Wisconsin Thursday to announce nearly $5 billion in federal investments to launch 37 major transportation projects across the country.
Maine Supreme Court won't rule on Trump ballot eligibility until SCOTUS decision
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Maine Supreme Court won't rule on Trump ballot eligibility until SCOTUS decision
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Maine Supreme Judicial Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows to remove former President Donald Trump from the Republican primary ballot before the U.S. Supreme Court can weigh in.
Proud Boy who stormed Capitol gets 6 years after expressing 'no remorse'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Proud Boy who stormed Capitol gets 6 years after expressing 'no remorse'
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A Washington state member of the Proud Boys who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection has been sentenced to six years behind bars.
Nearly 65K rape-related pregnancies occurred in abortion ban states, study estimates
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Nearly 65K rape-related pregnancies occurred in abortion ban states, study estimates
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A new study estimates nearly 65,000 rape-related pregnancies have occurred since the reversal of Roe vs. Wade in states with total abortion bans.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Six bodies found on dirt road in California
Six bodies found on dirt road in California
U.S. 'gravely concerned' after reports of mass casualties in Israeli raids
U.S. 'gravely concerned' after reports of mass casualties in Israeli raids
U.S. ship comes under Houthi attack near Yemen
U.S. ship comes under Houthi attack near Yemen
Proud Boy who stormed Capitol gets 6 years after expressing 'no remorse'
Proud Boy who stormed Capitol gets 6 years after expressing 'no remorse'
U.N.: 12 Palestinians killed, 75 injured in 'horrific' attack on training center in Gaza
U.N.: 12 Palestinians killed, 75 injured in 'horrific' attack on training center in Gaza
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement