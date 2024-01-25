HP reports Russian December hack, but no 'material impact'

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Hewlett Packard has been hacked by the same Russian hackers that hit Microsoft earlier this month, according to a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Jan. 19 filing said, "On Dec.12, 2023, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company was notified that a suspected nation-state actor, believed to be the threat actor Midnight Blizzard, the state-sponsored actor also known as Cozy Bear, had gained unauthorized access to HPE's cloud-based email environment. The Company, with assistance from external cybersecurity experts, immediately activated our response process to investigate, contain, and remediate the incident, eradicating the activity."