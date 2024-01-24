Trending
Jan. 24, 2024 / 2:14 PM

Six bodies found on dirt road in California

By Doug Cunningham

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Six people were found dead in a desert area off a highway in California, authorities said Wednesday morning.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Mara Rodriguez said that an investigation was underway after deputies discovered the bodies Tuesday night in El Mirage, Calif., off Highway 395.

The Victor Valley Media Group reported they were shot to death.

However, authorities did not release any details on the cause of death.

Rodriguez added that the sheriff's department had not yet confirmed the age or sex of the victims and did not provide any further details about their identities.

The six bodies were discovered on a dirt road after responding to a wellness check in the area.

Two vehicles -- a silver minivan and a dark blue SUV -- were found at the scene.

The sheriff's department would not confirm whether the people were shot and provided no further information about the cause of the deaths.

Authorities said that location is the only crime scene they are investigating.

