Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 24, 2024 / 8:56 PM

FAA bans Boeing 737 Max 9 production expansion, clears path for jets to fly

By Sheri Walsh
The Federal Aviation Administration has cleared a path to return 171 grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 planes to the sky in a plan that also bans production expansion, three weeks after a door plug blew out on an Alaska Airlines flight. "The January 5 Boeing 737-9 Max incident must never happen again," the FAA said Wednesday. File Photo by Cityswift/Flickr
The Federal Aviation Administration has cleared a path to return 171 grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 planes to the sky in a plan that also bans production expansion, three weeks after a door plug blew out on an Alaska Airlines flight. "The January 5 Boeing 737-9 Max incident must never happen again," the FAA said Wednesday. File Photo by Cityswift/Flickr

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration has cleared a path to return 171 grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 planes to the sky in a plan that also bans production expansion of the Max, three weeks after a door plug blew out on an Alaska Airlines flight.

"The January 5 Boeing 737-9 Max incident must never happen again," FAA administrator Mike Whitaker announced in a statement late Wednesday.

Advertisement

"Let me be clear: This won't be back to business as usual for Boeing," Whitaker said. "We will not agree to any request from Boeing for an expansion in production or approve additional production lines for the 737 MAX until we are satisfied that the quality control issues uncovered during this process are resolved."

Whitaker did not announce a timetable for the planes to return to the airlines, but said the "exhaustive, enhanced review our team completed after several weeks of information gathering gives me and the FAA confidence to proceed to the inspection and maintenance phase."

Related

United Airlines said earlier this week that it expects the planes to be grounded through the end of the month.

Advertisement

While Boeing has not commented on the FAA's announcement, the company announced a "quality stand down" Wednesday at its Washington factory to address issues with its 737 Max planes.

The actions being taken by Boeing and the FAA come after a door plug on a 737 Max 9 jet flew off during an Alaska Airlines flight on Jan. 5, endangering 177 people on board. The plane landed safely after returning to the Portland, Ore., airport for an emergency landing, before the FAA grounded all Max 9s for safety inspections during its investigation.

The Alaska Airlines plane involved in the door plug incident was delivered late last year. Both Alaska and United Airlines have been forced to cancel hundreds of flights during the grounding.

On Wednesday, Washington Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell, chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, met with Boeing chief executive officer Dave Calhoun and announced plans to hold a hearing to investigate Boeing's safety record.

"In today's meeting with Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun, I made it clear that quality engineering and a commitment to safety always have to be the top priority. Hardworking engineers and machinists in the Pacific Northwest know this," Cantwell said in a statement.

Advertisement

"The American flying public and Boeing line workers deserve a culture of leadership at Boeing that puts safety ahead of profits."

Latest Headlines

Possible microbial contamination spurs cough syrup recall
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Possible microbial contamination spurs cough syrup recall
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Microbial contamination spurs Robitussin Honey cough syrup recall
Bidens invite Kate Cox, Texas woman denied abortion, to attend State of the Union
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bidens invite Kate Cox, Texas woman denied abortion, to attend State of the Union
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has invited Kate Cox, the Texas woman who was denied an emergency abortion by the state's Supreme Court, to join first lady Jill Biden as her guest at the State of the Union.
Johnson & Johnson agrees to pay $149.5M to settle Washington state opioid claims
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Johnson & Johnson agrees to pay $149.5M to settle Washington state opioid claims
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Johnson & Johnson agrees to pay $149.5M to settle Washington state opioid claims
AI use by government agencies needs guardrails, Sen. Klobuchar says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
AI use by government agencies needs guardrails, Sen. Klobuchar says
WASHINGTON, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Lawmakers on the Senate Rules and Administration Committee urged caution in using artificial intelligence technology in federal agencies.
High court denies Ala. hitman's bid to halt nitrogen hypoxia execution
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
High court denies Ala. hitman's bid to halt nitrogen hypoxia execution
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Supreme Court denies Alabama hitman's bid to halt nitrogen hypoxia execution
Ohio lawmakers override governor's veto to ban gender-affirming care for minors
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ohio lawmakers override governor's veto to ban gender-affirming care for minors
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Ohio's state Senate voted Wednesday to override Gov. Mike DeWine's veto of a bill, restricting gender-affirming health care for minors and banning transgender women and girls from competing in female athletic events.
United Auto Workers union endorses President Joe Biden for re-election
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
United Auto Workers union endorses President Joe Biden for re-election
WASHINGTON, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The United Auto Workers union endorsed President Joe Biden on Wednesday, joining a growing list of unions that support his re-election bid.
Minnesota state trooper charged in killing of Black motorist
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Minnesota state trooper charged in killing of Black motorist
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Minnesota state trooper was charged with murder Wednesday in the summer 2023 traffic stop shooting death of Black motorist Rick Cobb II on I-94 near Minneapolis.
Six bodies found on dirt road in California
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Six bodies found on dirt road in California
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Six people were found dead in a desert area off a highway in California, authorities said Wednesday morning.
Joe Biden praises news of Obamacare sign-ups hitting record 21.3 million
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Joe Biden praises news of Obamacare sign-ups hitting record 21.3 million
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The White House on Wednesday praised the announcement that 21.3 million people now have signed up for Affordable Care Act coverage, a new record with nearly a week left before the deadline.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Six bodies found on dirt road in California
Six bodies found on dirt road in California
Plane crashes in northern Canada; fatalities confirmed
Plane crashes in northern Canada; fatalities confirmed
Donald Trump, Joe Biden win New Hampshire primary
Donald Trump, Joe Biden win New Hampshire primary
SAP announces job buyouts, restructuring plan
SAP announces job buyouts, restructuring plan
Five elite universities pay $104.5 million to settle price-fixing suit
Five elite universities pay $104.5 million to settle price-fixing suit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement