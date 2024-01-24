Trending
Jan. 24, 2024 / 3:51 PM

Minnesota state trooper charged in killing of Black motorist

By Doug Cunningham

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Minnesota state trooper was charged with murder Wednesday in the summer 2023 traffic stop shooting death of Black motorist Rick Cobb II on I-94 near Minneapolis.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced the decision to file charges against trooper Ryan Londregan at a news conference.

"As with all Minnesota law enforcement officers, state troopers may only use deadly force when it is necessary to protect a person from a specific identified threat of great bodily harm or death that was reasonably likely to occur," Moriarty said. "That did not exist in this case...Ricky Cobb II should be alive today."

Londregan was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter.

His attorney, Chris Madel, said in a video statement, "This county attorney is literally out of control. Open season on law enforcement must end, and it's going to end with this case."

According to the Star Tribune, police camera video showed three state troopers trying to order Cobb out of his vehicle during the traffic stop. Cobb questioned why he was detained. Police forced the car door open less than a minute later and Londregan was partially inside Cobb's vehicle when he shot Cobb.

According to the criminal complaint cited by CBS News, "Londregan fired his handgun 'within several tenths of second' after yelling at Cobb to get out of the vehicle. He fired twice at Cobb's torso, hitting him both times."

The video shows Cobb's vehicle pull away from the traffic stop with officers pursuing after shots were fired. Police quickly caught up to Cobb's vehicle that had stopped on the side of I-94 near Minneapolis, with him wounded inside. The video shows them attempting first-aid.

According to KARE 11, police learned Cobb was wanted for a felony-level violation during the stop. According to the BCA, Cobb was not holding a gun at the time, but a firearm was found behind the center console in Cobb's vehicle.

