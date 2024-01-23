L.A. Times to slash nearly a quarter of newsroom staff

The L.A. Times announced Tuesday it will lay off 115 people in its newsroom, as the union blasted the 142-year-old newspaper for targeting journalists of color. Photo by Mike Nelson/EPA-EFE

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Times announced Tuesday it will lay off nearly a quarter of its newsroom staff, following a second year of heavy financial losses, as the union blasted the newspaper for targeting journalists of color. "Today's decision is painful for all, but it is imperative that we act urgently and take steps to build a sustainable and thriving paper for the next generation. We are committed to doing so," L.A. Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong said in a statement.

A total of 115 people will be laid off in one of the largest workforce reductions for the 142-year-old newspaper. The laid-off workers will remain on the payroll through March 25.

While the job cuts include reporters, editors and columnists, the newspaper's union blasted ownership for targeting journalists of color.

"The company has reneged on its promises to diversify its ranks since young journalists of color have been disproportionately affected," the Los Angeles Times Guild said in a statement Tuesday.

"The Black, AAPI and Latino caucuses have suffered devastating losses. Voluntary buyouts could have helped prevent this, but that's not the path the company chose."

Soon-Shiong said the cuts were vital as the L.A. Times could no longer afford to lose $30 million to $40 million a year without building more readership.

"The irony is that a free press isn't free," the billionaire said.

Soon-Shiong and his family bought The Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune from Tribune Publishing in 2018 for $500 million. Before COVID-19 hit, Soon-Shiong increased hiring at both papers. The family sold the San Diego Union-Tribune in July.

On Friday, more than 350 union workers staged a one-day strike to protest the paper's impending job cuts, after 74 newsroom jobs were eliminated in July.

"Slashing a quarter of the newsroom is devastating by any measure -- to our members and their families, to our morale, to the quality of our journalism, to the bond with our audience and to the communities that depend on our work," said the Guild.

"Today has been gutting. But the Guild will not be deterred or intimidated. We will continue to fight for our members and for the future of the Los Angeles Times."