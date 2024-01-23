Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 23, 2024 / 11:33 PM

L.A. Times to slash nearly a quarter of newsroom staff

By Sheri Walsh
The L.A. Times announced Tuesday it will lay off 115 people in its newsroom, as the union blasted the 142-year-old newspaper for targeting journalists of color. Photo by Mike Nelson/EPA-EFE
The L.A. Times announced Tuesday it will lay off 115 people in its newsroom, as the union blasted the 142-year-old newspaper for targeting journalists of color. Photo by Mike Nelson/EPA-EFE

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Times announced Tuesday it will lay off nearly a quarter of its newsroom staff, following a second year of heavy financial losses, as the union blasted the newspaper for targeting journalists of color.

"Today's decision is painful for all, but it is imperative that we act urgently and take steps to build a sustainable and thriving paper for the next generation. We are committed to doing so," L.A. Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong said in a statement.

Advertisement

A total of 115 people will be laid off in one of the largest workforce reductions for the 142-year-old newspaper. The laid-off workers will remain on the payroll through March 25.

While the job cuts include reporters, editors and columnists, the newspaper's union blasted ownership for targeting journalists of color.

Related

"The company has reneged on its promises to diversify its ranks since young journalists of color have been disproportionately affected," the Los Angeles Times Guild said in a statement Tuesday.

"The Black, AAPI and Latino caucuses have suffered devastating losses. Voluntary buyouts could have helped prevent this, but that's not the path the company chose."

Soon-Shiong said the cuts were vital as the L.A. Times could no longer afford to lose $30 million to $40 million a year without building more readership.

Advertisement

"The irony is that a free press isn't free," the billionaire said.

Soon-Shiong and his family bought The Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune from Tribune Publishing in 2018 for $500 million. Before COVID-19 hit, Soon-Shiong increased hiring at both papers. The family sold the San Diego Union-Tribune in July.

On Friday, more than 350 union workers staged a one-day strike to protest the paper's impending job cuts, after 74 newsroom jobs were eliminated in July.

"Slashing a quarter of the newsroom is devastating by any measure -- to our members and their families, to our morale, to the quality of our journalism, to the bond with our audience and to the communities that depend on our work," said the Guild.

"Today has been gutting. But the Guild will not be deterred or intimidated. We will continue to fight for our members and for the future of the Los Angeles Times."

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump, Joe Biden win New Hampshire primary
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Donald Trump, Joe Biden win New Hampshire primary
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden won the New Hampshire Democratic primary as a write-in candidate while former President Donald Trump finished ahead of Nikki Haley on the Republican side Tuesday.
Appeals court upholds Martin Shkreli's lifetime ban from pharmaceutical industry
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Appeals court upholds Martin Shkreli's lifetime ban from pharmaceutical industry
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld a lifetime ban on Martin Shkreli working in the pharmaceutical industry and ordered him to pay a multimillion-dollar disgorgement fine for illegally hiking drug prices.
U.S., Australia, Britain sanction Russian cybercriminal behind Medibank attack
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S., Australia, Britain sanction Russian cybercriminal behind Medibank attack
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The United States, Australia and Britain on Tuesday sanctioned a Russian national they accuse of being involved in the 2022 ransomware attack of Medibank Private.
Jury finds N.Y. man guilty in mistaken driveway slaying case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jury finds N.Y. man guilty in mistaken driveway slaying case
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The New York man who shot and killed a 20-year-old woman in a friend's car when they drove down his driveway in April 2023 was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder.
U.S. stages retaliatory airstrikes in Iraq against Iranian-backed militias
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. stages retaliatory airstrikes in Iraq against Iranian-backed militias
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The United States carried out airstrikes in Iraq on Tuesday against Iranian-backed militias in retaliation for a ballistic missile attack Sunday at Al-Assad Airbase where four U.S. personnel were injured.
Ex-Rep. George Santos says he wants more time to reach plea deal
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ex-Rep. George Santos says he wants more time to reach plea deal
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Santos wants more time to negotiate a plea deal with new attorneys
Border Patrol reports migrant's death in fall from border barrier
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Border Patrol reports migrant's death in fall from border barrier
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported Tuesday that a Mexican woman died after falling from a barrier along the border near Clint, Texas in November.
NYPD officer charged with homicide in suspect's death in scooter fall
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
NYPD officer charged with homicide in suspect's death in scooter fall
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A New York City police officer pleaded not guilty Tuesday to criminally negligent homicide, manslaughter and assault charges, accused of causing a scooter rider to fall to his death while evading police.
Appeals court rejects Trump request to lift gag order in election case
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Appeals court rejects Trump request to lift gag order in election case
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump must appeal to the Supreme Court if he wants a gag order lifted in his Washington, D.C., trial over alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
FTC: Intuit must stop advertising TurboTax as 'free'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
FTC: Intuit must stop advertising TurboTax as 'free'
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The FTC ordered TurboTax owner Intuit to cease marketing the tax filing software as free unless it is free for all consumers or Intuit clearly shows the percentage of taxpayers who qualify for the free service.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Suspect in shooting deaths of eight people in Illinois found dead in Texas
Suspect in shooting deaths of eight people in Illinois found dead in Texas
24 Israeli soldiers killed in largest military loss suffered in war with Hamas
24 Israeli soldiers killed in largest military loss suffered in war with Hamas
Appeals court rejects Trump request to lift gag order in election case
Appeals court rejects Trump request to lift gag order in election case
Trump testimony in E. Jean Carroll damages trial delayed until after N.H. primary
Trump testimony in E. Jean Carroll damages trial delayed until after N.H. primary
NATO approves $1.2 billion for artillery
NATO approves $1.2 billion for artillery
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement