Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 23, 2024 / 8:42 PM

SAP announces job buyouts, restructuring plan

By Chris Benson

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Germany-based SAP said Tuesday that the company plans to buy out and restructure more than 7% of its workforce of nearly 108,000.

Despite the plans, SAP says it expects to end 2024 "at a headcount similar to current levels."

Advertisement

The company is planning to reposition itself for future growth that is being fueled, in part, by advances being made in the field of artificial intelligence. The move also comes while a number of other companies are taking similar steps by reducing the number of of employees.

In 2022, SAP stock had its best performance since 2012. After its revenue demonstrated consistent increases year after year, the company now is looking toward a future in which it hopes to be more "cloud-centric" like other companies such as Adobe, Microsoft and Oracle.

But SAP said it expects an adjusted operating profit in 2025 of $10.85 billion in U.S. dollars -- or 10 billion euros -- which is 2 billion euros down from previous projections but up by 500 million euros due to "planned efficiencies from the restructuring."

Tuesday's news comes as other companies have launched similar moves, including Google, which recently announced further job cuts, and Amazon, which cut hundreds of jobs at Prime Video, MGM Studios and Twitch.

Advertisement

SAP said their 2024 transformation will "focus on scalability of operations and key strategic growth areas" and that a majority of the nearly 8,000 affected employees will be "covered by voluntary leave programs and internal re-skilling measures."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Nikki Haley congratulates Donald Trump for projected N.H. primary victory
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Nikki Haley congratulates Donald Trump for projected N.H. primary victory
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Nikki Haley has congratulated former President Donald Trump, who is projected to win the New Hampshire Republican primary on Tuesday.
Jury finds N.Y. man guilty in mistaken driveway slaying case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jury finds N.Y. man guilty in mistaken driveway slaying case
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The New York man who shot and killed a 20-year-old woman in a friend's car when they drove down his driveway in April 2023 was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder.
U.S. stages retaliatory airstrikes in Iraq against Iranian-backed militias
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. stages retaliatory airstrikes in Iraq against Iranian-backed militias
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The United States carried out airstrikes in Iraq on Tuesday against Iranian-backed militias in retaliation for a ballistic missile attack Sunday at Al-Assad Airbase where four U.S. personnel were injured.
Ex-Rep. George Santos says he wants more time to reach plea deal
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ex-Rep. George Santos says he wants more time to reach plea deal
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Santos wants more time to negotiate a plea deal with new attorneys
Border Patrol reports migrant's death in fall from border barrier
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Border Patrol reports migrant's death in fall from border barrier
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported Tuesday that a Mexican woman died after falling from a barrier along the border near Clint, Texas in November.
NYPD officer charged with homicide in suspect's death in scooter fall
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NYPD officer charged with homicide in suspect's death in scooter fall
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A New York City police officer pleaded not guilty Tuesday to criminally negligent homicide, manslaughter and assault charges, accused of causing a scooter rider to fall to his death while evading police.
Appeals court rejects Trump request to lift gag order in election case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Appeals court rejects Trump request to lift gag order in election case
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump must appeal to the Supreme Court if he wants a gag order lifted in his Washington, D.C., trial over alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
FTC: Intuit must stop advertising TurboTax as 'free'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
FTC: Intuit must stop advertising TurboTax as 'free'
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The FTC ordered TurboTax owner Intuit to cease marketing the tax filing software as free unless it is free for all consumers or Intuit clearly shows the percentage of taxpayers who qualify for the free service.
'Dry tripping' extends Dry January into alcohol-free travel
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
'Dry tripping' extends Dry January into alcohol-free travel
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Trading in beers and shots for mocktails and straight-up seltzer, some younger travelers are taking Dry January one step further and "dry tripping," traveling around the world without consuming alcohol.
Nikki Haley wins all six votes in midnight ballot in small New Hampshire town
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Nikki Haley wins all six votes in midnight ballot in small New Hampshire town
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley scored an early victory in the New Hampshire primary by capturing all six votes in the small town of Dixville Notch during the state's first ballot Tuesday at midnight.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Suspect in shooting deaths of eight people in Illinois found dead in Texas
Suspect in shooting deaths of eight people in Illinois found dead in Texas
21 Israeli soldiers killed in largest military loss suffered in war with Hamas
21 Israeli soldiers killed in largest military loss suffered in war with Hamas
U.S. Navy identifies SEALs lost at sea during seizure of Houthi-bound weapons
U.S. Navy identifies SEALs lost at sea during seizure of Houthi-bound weapons
Appeals court rejects Trump request to lift gag order in election case
Appeals court rejects Trump request to lift gag order in election case
Trump testimony in E. Jean Carroll damages trial delayed until after N.H. primary
Trump testimony in E. Jean Carroll damages trial delayed until after N.H. primary
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement