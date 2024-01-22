Treasury Department targets Hamas financial networks with new sanctions

The Treasury Department on Monday sanctioned Hamas financial facilitators in an effort to cut off funding for the group. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury announced a new round of sanctions on Monday against financial networks that support the militant group Hamas with hopes to choke off funding to their military operations against Israel. The fifth round of sanctions against Hamas-related networks that helped the militants attack Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, includes funds and cryptocurrency transfers from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force to Hamas and similarly aligned Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Advertisement

The Treasury in conjunction with Britain and Australia targeted the Shamlakh Network, including financial facilitator Zuhair Shamlakh who has used his companies Al-Markaziya Li-Siarafa and the Arab China Trading Company to funnel funds to Hamas's Qassam Brigades.

It also designated the Herzallah Network, which includes Gaza-based Herzallah Exchange, which is owned by Muhammad Fallah Kamil, Hirzallah, Na'im Kamil Raghib and Salan Kamil Raghib Hirzallah, along with the General Trading Co., LLC.

Samir Herzallah and the Brothers for Money Exchange and Remittance have also been involved to running money for Hamas, along with financial facilitator Thair Abd Al Raziq Shakri Hirzallah.

"Hamas has sought to leverage a variety of financial transfer mechanisms, including the exploitation of cryptocurrency, to channel funds to support the group's terrorist activities," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said in a statement.

The United States and British officials targeted Gaza, Turkish and Lebanese financiers in a round of sanctions on Dec. 13, saying the group illegals helped Hamas fund its continued attacks against Israel.

Last November, the Treasury and British officials named individuals and businesses working in Iran, Syria and Palestinian Islamic Jihad officials to the sanctions list for funding terrorist activities against Israel as well.