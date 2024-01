The remains of a human head and hand were found inside a recently sold home in Colorado, officials have confirmed. Map courtesy of Mesa County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The remains of a human head and hand were found inside a recently sold home in Colorado, officials have confirmed. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday that the coroner's office had preliminary results from an autopsy on the remains found at a home in the 2900 block of Pinyon Avenue in Grand Junction, confirming them as human. Advertisement

"At this time, we have no other definitive answers until further testing can be completed," officials said. "These types of tests take a significant amount of time, and again, we ask for patience from the public as this investigation continues."

The sheriff's office hopes to positively identify the victim "while remaining respectful of the victim and the victim's family." The remains were found on January 12 by people cleaning out the recently sold home.

Investigators are asking members of the public who might have information regarding the case to reach out to investigator Kandyce Stuckenschneider at 970-244-3266.