Jan. 21, 2024 / 5:36 PM

Four women shot to death in suburban Chicago home

By Mark Moran
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of four women in a house in Tinley Park, a Chicago suburb Sunday. Image by Simaah from Pixabay
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of four women in a house in Tinley Park, a Chicago suburb Sunday. Image by Simaah from Pixabay

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Four women are dead following a shooting in suburban Chicago Sunday, police said.

The "domestic incident" took place in Tinley Park, a suburb of 55,000 people about 30 miles south of downtown Chicago, at about 11:20 a.m., according to Village Manager Pat Carr.

Carr said the victims were shot to death during a domestic incident at a home in the 7400 block of 173rd Street.

When police arrived about 11:30 a.m., officers found four women dead in the home, all from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said during an update at 3 p.m. local time that they a male suspect in custody and a weapon was recovered, details surrounding the incident are still scant. Tinley Park Police Chief Tom Tilton said during the news conference that there is no threat to the public.

"This was isolated to the home," Carr said. "The scene is secure. There is only one suspect at this time."

The incident frightened those who live nearby.

"My daughter knows them," resident Charlotte Vaitkus said. "She went to school with the oldest son, and she employed the twin sisters. She always talked about how they were all very intelligent, and they had very high goals in life."

Charges against the man in custody are pending. The identities of the victims have not been disclosed.

The investigation remains ongoing.

