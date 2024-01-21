Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 21, 2024 / 4:00 PM

17-year-old American-Palestinian fatally shot by Israel in the West Bank

By Mark Moran
Palestinians youth inspect the damage to homes caused by Israeli air strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
Palestinians youth inspect the damage to homes caused by Israeli air strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- An American-Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli forces in the West Bank, the U.S. State Department has confirmed.

Tawfiq Hafiz Ajjaq, 17, was fatally shot by Israeli forces this evening near the town of Al-Mazraa Al-Sharqiya, east of the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported.

Advertisement

Ajjaq, a native of Louisiana, moved to the West Bank almost a year and a half ago to complete his high school education and had plans to return to New Orleans to study business in college, according to family members.

His family said that Ajjaq was shot while he was driving back from the mountains near their village, according to News Nation Now. He was shot by the Israeli military and succumbed to his injuries shortly after being transported to a nearby hospital.

Related

"I woke up from a phone call saying that my cousin was murdered. And I was just in disbelief," Maher Abdul Jabbar, Tawfiq's cousin, said. "The good always die(s) young. And that's a prime example of what happened to my cousin."

Israeli authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident and other family members are still working out the details surrounding the incident.

Advertisement

"The sadness is covering us from all over," Mohammad Salen, Tawfiq's great uncle, said upon learning of the death.

IDF forces reported that an off-duty police officer and a civilian fired at a person suspected of throwing rocks in the area. The IDF soldier present at the scene allegedly fired at the Palestinian victim. The claim is currently under review. The U.S. State Department is also investigating the incident.

National security spokesman John Kirby expressed concern and said the investigation would yield more details. "It's definitely deeply concerning, but I'm afraid I don't have more information than that right now," Kirby said.

A vigil was held in the New Orleans area Saturday, where he was a member of a local mosque.

369 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since Oct. 7, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the day Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, kicking off the latest spasm of violence in Gaza. More than 25,000 people have died in Gaza in the fighting so far.

Latest Headlines

Ron DeSantis drops out of presidential race, endorses Trump
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Ron DeSantis drops out of presidential race, endorses Trump
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Ron DeSantis has dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed former President Donald Trump, who would often refer to him by the nicknames "Meatball Ron" and "Ron DeSanctimonious" on the campaign trail.
U.S. raids Chinese auto parts maker in Ohio
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. raids Chinese auto parts maker in Ohio
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Department of Homeland Security agents have searched a Chinese auto parts maker that a U.S. congressional committee has accused of trade fraud.
Fourth victim of deadly homemade aircraft crash identified
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Fourth victim of deadly homemade aircraft crash identified
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Officials have announced the name of the fourth victim of the crash of a homemade airplane in California, including the son of a Zoom executive, officials said.
Human head, hand found inside recently sold home in Colorado
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Human head, hand found inside recently sold home in Colorado
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The remains of a human head and hand were found inside a recently sold home in Colorado, officials have confirmed.
Colorado man faces legal woes for stealing hundreds of copies of local newspaper
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Colorado man faces legal woes for stealing hundreds of copies of local newspaper
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A Colorado man has been hit with a summons to appear in court after he admitted to stealing copies of a local newspaper.
Russian hackers target emails of Microsoft senior leaders, company says
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Russian hackers target emails of Microsoft senior leaders, company says
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Microsoft said Friday that a Russian hacking group gained access to some email accounts belonging to the company's senior leaders.
Haley questions Trump's 'mental fitness' after he confuses her with Pelosi
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Haley questions Trump's 'mental fitness' after he confuses her with Pelosi
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley questioned Donald Trump's mental fitness at a rally in Keene, New Hampshire, on Saturday, four days before the crucial GOP primary election in the state.
NYC mayor Adams vetoes City Council's police accountability measures
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
NYC mayor Adams vetoes City Council's police accountability measures
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams has vetoed a pair City Council bills aimed at putting tighter accountability requirements on law enforcement, asserting they would make the city less safe.
Citing climate change, FEMA streamlines disaster assistance rules
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Citing climate change, FEMA streamlines disaster assistance rules
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Obtaining financial relief following more frequent natural disasters in an era of climate change will be easier under new guidelines published this week, the Biden administration says.
Convicted Alabama hitman seeks to halt first nitrogen hypoxia execution
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Convicted Alabama hitman seeks to halt first nitrogen hypoxia execution
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Convicted murderer and hitman Kenneth Smith, scheduled to die Thursday in the nation's first nitrogen hypoxia execution, wants the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to halt the procedure.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

250,000 Germans turn out in mass protests of far-right AfD party
250,000 Germans turn out in mass protests of far-right AfD party
Convicted Alabama hitman seeks to halt first nitrogen hypoxia execution
Convicted Alabama hitman seeks to halt first nitrogen hypoxia execution
Haley questions Trump's 'mental fitness' after he confuses her with Pelosi
Haley questions Trump's 'mental fitness' after he confuses her with Pelosi
Human head, hand found inside recently sold home in Colorado
Human head, hand found inside recently sold home in Colorado
Damage but no injuries reported as Royal Navy ships collide in Bahrain Harbor
Damage but no injuries reported as Royal Navy ships collide in Bahrain Harbor
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement