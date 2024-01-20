Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 20, 2024 / 11:29 AM

Former Fla. GOP chair won't face sex assault charges but 'voyeurism' still on table

By Mike Heuer
Former Florida Republican Party Chairman Christian Ziegler won't be charged with sexual battery in a case stemming from a sexual encounter with a woman in October, police have announced. Official Photo courtesy Sarasota County, Fla.
Former Florida Republican Party Chairman Christian Ziegler won't be charged with sexual battery in a case stemming from a sexual encounter with a woman in October, police have announced. Official Photo courtesy Sarasota County, Fla.

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Former Florida Republican Party chairman Christian Ziegler won't be charged with sexual battery following a months-long investigation of a sexual battery claim against him, police have announced.

Sarasota Police said this week evidence they have obtained indicates a sexual encounter between Ziegler and a female accuser in October was likely was consensual, but an illegal video recording made by Ziegler of the episode might result in a felony charge of video voyeurism.

Advertisement

"Sarasota Police detective found video evidence that on Oct. 2, 2023, a sexual encounter occurred between the victim and Christian Ziegler," police said in a press release issued Thursday. "Ziegler recorded the encounter on his cell phone. The video showed that the encounter likely was consensual."

Because the video showed the encounter likely was consensual, authorities said the detectives couldn't develop probable cause to charge Ziegler with sexual battery. They said investigators conducted nearly a dozen interviews, reviewed several hours of surveillance footage and searched through videos and images stored on cell phones and cloud data backups while probing the matter.

Related

Ziegler's accuser told detectives she was unaware he recorded the encounter and did not consent to being recorded on video. Because she didn't consent to the video recording, detectives on Friday prepared a probable cause affidavit for a felony video voyeurism charge against Ziegler and forwarded it to the state attorney's office for review.

Advertisement

Ziegler, his wife, and the woman allegedly arranged a three-way encounter at the woman's apartment, but Ziegler's wife decided not to participate. Instead, Ziegler and his accuser met and had sexual relations, which he recorded without her consent on his cellphone.

Ziegler's wife, Bridget, is a co-founder of the conservative group Moms for Liberty. Ziegler was the Florida GOP state party chairman until the organization ousted him earlier this month.

Ziegler's attorney, Derek Byrd, said in a statement issued to media outlets he doesn't believe the State Attorney will charge Ziegler with any crime in the matter.

Prosecutors had yet to announce if they would charge Ziegler for a video voyeurism as of Saturday.

Sarasota Police said Ziegler cooperated with the investigation into the matter.

Latest Headlines

Grand jury called to investigate flawed police response to Uvalde shooting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Grand jury called to investigate flawed police response to Uvalde shooting
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A special Texas grand jury has convened to investigate law enforcement's delayed response to the Uvalde school shooting to determine whether criminal charges can be filed against officers.
Continuing arctic blast puts 100M Americans under winter alerts
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Continuing arctic blast puts 100M Americans under winter alerts
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The weeklong arctic blast that blanketed most of the continental United States has one last breath before forecasters predict an unseasonal warmth next week.
President Joe Biden signs stopgap bill to fund government into March
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
President Joe Biden signs stopgap bill to fund government into March
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday signed a stopgap funding resolution passed by Congress the day before, averting a government shutdown for now.
Police: Infant OK despite being abandoned by alleged shoplifters
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Police: Infant OK despite being abandoned by alleged shoplifters
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- After a 3-month-old baby girl was abandoned during a suspected shoplifting incident at a Philadelphia Walmart Thursday, police said they think they know the child's identity and that of several of the suspects.
Crew, passengers uninjured as plane forced to land on Va. highway
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Crew, passengers uninjured as plane forced to land on Va. highway
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A small plane made an emergency landing on a Virginia highway Friday afternoon, but none of the crew or passengers were injured.
Louisiana gains more majority-Black districts in new congressional map
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Louisiana gains more majority-Black districts in new congressional map
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Lawmakers in Louisiana approved the state's new congressional map Friday which increases the total number of majority-Black districts to comply with a previous court ruling.
Alec Baldwin again indicted on involuntary manslaughter charge
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Alec Baldwin again indicted on involuntary manslaughter charge
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A grand jury in New Mexico on Friday revived a criminal case against Alec Baldwin over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" in 2021.
State Department lauds success of refugee aid program Welcome Corps
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
State Department lauds success of refugee aid program Welcome Corps
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that the Welcome Corps has helped resettle some 7,000 refugees from around the world into the United States in the first 12 months of its existence.
Facing hiring challenges, U.S. Border Patrol increases recruitment bonuses
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Facing hiring challenges, U.S. Border Patrol increases recruitment bonuses
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Friday it is ramping up recruitment incentives to as much as $30,000 for newly appointed agents who entered duty on or after Jan. 8.
New political reality affects next week's New Hampshire primary
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
New political reality affects next week's New Hampshire primary
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- This year's New Hampshire primary is shaping up to be unlike any other Donald Trump splits time between the campaign trail and court, and as other candidates campaign much less than in Iowa a week before.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Infant OK despite being abandoned by alleged shoplifters
Police: Infant OK despite being abandoned by alleged shoplifters
Softball-sized hole found in Atlas Airline flight out of Miami
Softball-sized hole found in Atlas Airline flight out of Miami
New political reality affects next week's New Hampshire primary
New political reality affects next week's New Hampshire primary
Crew, passengers uninjured as plane forced to land on Va. highway
Crew, passengers uninjured as plane forced to land on Va. highway
Ford to cut production of F-150 Lightning electric pickup
Ford to cut production of F-150 Lightning electric pickup
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement