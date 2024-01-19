Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 19, 2024 / 1:28 PM

Police responding to Walmart shoplifting call find abandoned infant

By Chris Benson

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- After a 3-month-old baby girl was abandoned during a suspected shoplifting incident at a Philadelphia Walmart Thursday, police said they think they now know the child's identity.

A law enforcement official told The Philadelphia Inquirer that they are in touch with one of the child's parents, who they think was not involved in the alleged Walmart shoplifting incident.

Advertisement

The three suspects -- two Black men and a white woman -- were confronted Thursday evening by store security for allegedly shoplifting at a northeast Philadelphia Walmart Supercenter, where the child was found Thursday night at about 11 p.m. EST.

The child was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital for further evaluation.

Police have said the condition of the child is good. No other physical descriptions of the suspects have yet to be released.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit is currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3260, or to submit an anonymous tip through PPD's tip line at 215-686-8477.

Read More

Latest Headlines

New political reality affects next week's New Hampshire primary
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
New political reality affects next week's New Hampshire primary
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- This year's New Hampshire primary is shaping up to be unlike any other Donald Trump splits time between the campaign trail and court, and as other candidates campaign much less than in Iowa a week before.
Softball-sized hole found in Atlas Airline flight out of Miami
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Softball-sized hole found in Atlas Airline flight out of Miami
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration announced it was investigating an Atlas Air flight that had been seen "shooting flames" during an emergency in Miami on Thursday.
Ford to cut production of F-150 Lightning electric pickup
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ford to cut production of F-150 Lightning electric pickup
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Ford Motor Company said that it is slashing the production of the all-electric F-150 Lightning because of sales, affecting some 1,400 employees in Michigan.
University of Michigan: Consumer sentiment rose 13% in January
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
University of Michigan: Consumer sentiment rose 13% in January
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Consumer sentiment improved dramatically in January, climbing by 13% according University of Michigan data published Friday. That's the highest level of consumer confidence since July 2021.
Israel surges to 6th place on list of nations with jailed journalists in 2023
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Israel surges to 6th place on list of nations with jailed journalists in 2023
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Israel has emerged as one of the world's leading jailers of journalists amid the Israel-Hamas war, sharing sixth-place with Iran on a list of the most restrictive states on press freedoms, according to a new analysis.
Existing U.S. home sales down by 6.2% from previous year
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Existing U.S. home sales down by 6.2% from previous year
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Existing U.S. home sales dropped by 1% in December and were down 6.2% from the previous year, according to a Friday report from the National Association of Realtors. It's the lowest since 1995.
Fani Willis accuses wife of special prosecutor of interference in Trump case
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Fani Willis accuses wife of special prosecutor of interference in Trump case
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked the Cobb County Superior Court for a protective order against the wife of her special prosecutor in the Trump election inference case on Thursday.
Wayfair lays off 1,650 workers, citing pandemic hiring boom
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Wayfair lays off 1,650 workers, citing pandemic hiring boom
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Wayfair on Friday announced plans to lay off 1,650 workers, citing over-hiring brought on by a profitability boom during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biden administration announces new actions to boost EV sales, charging network
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden administration announces new actions to boost EV sales, charging network
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced new actions to reduce electric vehicle costs, make it cheaper for people to install EV chargers at home, and accelerate the expansion of the EV charging network on America's highways.
Biden administration cancels $5B in student loans for 74,000 borrowers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden administration cancels $5B in student loans for 74,000 borrowers
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced on Friday that his administration was canceling nearly $5 billion in student loans impacting nearly 74,000 borrowers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. fighter jets strike Houthi missiles; Houthis attack another U.S. ship
U.S. fighter jets strike Houthi missiles; Houthis attack another U.S. ship
Trump threatens 'chaos and bedlam' over being barred from ballot
Trump threatens 'chaos and bedlam' over being barred from ballot
Fani Willis accuses wife of special prosecutor of interference in Trump case
Fani Willis accuses wife of special prosecutor of interference in Trump case
Biden administration cancels $5B in student loans for 74,000 borrowers
Biden administration cancels $5B in student loans for 74,000 borrowers
Netanyahu rules out Palestinian state as being 'incompatible' with Israeli security
Netanyahu rules out Palestinian state as being 'incompatible' with Israeli security
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement