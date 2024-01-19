Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 19, 2024 / 12:32 PM

Ford to cut production of F-150 Lightning electric pickup

By Clyde Hughes
Ford on Friday said it plans to cut production of its F-150 Lightning electric pick-up truck. Photo courtesy of Ford
Ford on Friday said it plans to cut production of its F-150 Lightning electric pick-up truck. Photo courtesy of Ford

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Ford said Friday it is slashing the production of the all-electric F-150 Lightning because of sales, affecting some 1,400 employees in Michigan.

The auto giant said the move was being made to match the F-150 Lightning, the company's best-selling electric pickup, with customer demand. Ford said sales for the Lightning were up 55% in 2023.

Advertisement

Ford did not say how many F-150 Lightning pickups will not be made in 2024. It did say that 700 of the 1,400 employees affected will be transferred to its Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., from the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn.

The remaining 700 will take on new roles at the Dearborn plant or move other various other facilities in southeastern Michigan. Ford said others may be eligible for a special early retirement plan offered by the company.

Related

"We are taking advantage of our manufacturing flexibility to offer customers choices while balancing our growth and profitability," said Ford President and CEO Jim Farley. "Customers love the F-150 Lightning, America's best-selling EV pickup.

"We see a bright future for electric vehicles for specific consumers, especially with our upcoming digitally advanced EVs and access to Tesla's charging network beginning next quarter."

Advertisement

Ford also announced that it would create almost 900 new jobs and a third crew at the Wayne plant because of increased demand for the Bronco and Bronco Raptor, along with the Ranger and Ranger Raptor.

The news comes on the heels of Ford cutting the price of the F-150 Lightning in July from $6,000 to nearly $10,000 because of the cheaper costs of batteries. Various versions of the Lightning had costs from $50,000 for lower-end models to $92,000 for premium models.

Latest Headlines

University of Michigan: Consumer sentiment rose 13% in January
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
University of Michigan: Consumer sentiment rose 13% in January
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Consumer sentiment improved dramatically in January, climbing by 13% according University of Michigan data published Friday. That's the highest level of consumer confidence since July 2021.
Israel surges to 6th place on list of nations with jailed journalists in 2023
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Israel surges to 6th place on list of nations with jailed journalists in 2023
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Israel has emerged as one of the world's leading jailers of journalists amid the Israel-Hamas war, sharing sixth-place with Iran on a list of the most restrictive states on press freedoms, according to a new analysis.
Existing U.S. home sales down by 6.2% from previous year
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Existing U.S. home sales down by 6.2% from previous year
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Existing U.S. home sales dropped by 1% in December and were down 6.2% from the previous year, according to a Friday report from the National Association of Realtors. It's the lowest since 1995.
Fani Willis accuses wife of special prosecutor of interference in Trump case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fani Willis accuses wife of special prosecutor of interference in Trump case
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked the Cobb County Superior Court for a protective order against the wife of her special prosecutor in the Trump election inference case on Thursday.
Wayfair lays off 1,650 workers, citing pandemic hiring boom
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Wayfair lays off 1,650 workers, citing pandemic hiring boom
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Wayfair on Friday announced plans to lay off 1,650 workers, citing over-hiring brought on by a profitability boom during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biden administration announces new actions to boost EV sales, charging network
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden administration announces new actions to boost EV sales, charging network
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced new actions to reduce electric vehicle costs, make it cheaper for people to install EV chargers at home, and accelerate the expansion of the EV charging network on America's highways.
Biden administration cancels $5B in student loans for 74,000 borrowers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden administration cancels $5B in student loans for 74,000 borrowers
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced on Friday that his administration was canceling nearly $5 billion in student loans impacting nearly 74,000 borrowers.
Sen. Chuck Grassley discharged from hospital; expects to return to work next week
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Sen. Chuck Grassley discharged from hospital; expects to return to work next week
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Sen. Chuck Grassley, the oldest serving senator at 90 years of age, has been discharged from the hospital following a short stay due to infection.
Secretary Austin called to testify before House committee on hospitalization
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Secretary Austin called to testify before House committee on hospitalization
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has been summoned to testy before the House Armed Services Committee to answer questions about his recent hospitalization.
Federal prosecutors seek 6-month sentence for ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Federal prosecutors seek 6-month sentence for ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors asked the court Thursday night to jail former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro for six months.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

EU adopts Gaza cease-fire resolution requiring hostage release, Hamas dismantling
EU adopts Gaza cease-fire resolution requiring hostage release, Hamas dismantling
U.S. fighter jets strike Houthi missiles; Houthis attack another U.S. ship
U.S. fighter jets strike Houthi missiles; Houthis attack another U.S. ship
Trump threatens 'chaos and bedlam' over being barred from ballot
Trump threatens 'chaos and bedlam' over being barred from ballot
E. Jean Carroll cross-examined by Trump lawyer at defamation trial
E. Jean Carroll cross-examined by Trump lawyer at defamation trial
Biden administration cancels $5B in student loans for 74,000 borrowers
Biden administration cancels $5B in student loans for 74,000 borrowers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement