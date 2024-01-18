Trending
Jan. 18, 2024 / 2:33 PM

6 South Side Chicago gang members convicted in murder of rapper FBG Duck

Artist's 2022 slaying part of gang turf war, prosecutors say

By Doug Cunningham

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Six alleged "O-Block" gang members were convicted by a federal jury Wednesday in the 2020 Chicago murder of Carlton Weekly, whose was known as rapper FBG Duck.

Weekly was shot to death Aug. 4, 2020, while shopping in Chicago's Gold Coast area.

His mother LaShona Weekly said the verdict brings her comfort.

"Knowing that they will not do that to another family brings me comfort, knowing they will not terrorize nobody else," she said. "They're done, the whole crew. O-Block and everything of it is done."

Convicted on murder in the aid of racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder were: Marcus Smart, 25; Tacarlos Offerd, 32; Ralph Turpin, 34; Charles Liggins, 32; Kenneth Roberson, 30; and Christopher Thomas, 24.

They face mandatory life sentences.

The U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Illinois, said in a statement, "The jury found that the defendants -- all members or associates of the O-Block street gang -- participated in a criminal organization that engaged in violence to protect the gang's perceived territories on the South Side of Chicago. The O-Block gang publicly claimed responsibility for their violence and used social media and music to increase their criminal enterprise. The jury found that the defendants conspired to murder Weekly in order to maintain and increase their positions in the gang."

Prosecutors said the murder was part of a gang war between FGB Duck's Tookaville faction of the Black Gangster Disciples and the O-Block Gangster Disciples.

Morris Pasqual, acting United States attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, said in a statement, "People have the right to go about their lives and walk the streets in safety - free from violence."

Prosecutors maintained that Turpin saw FGB Duck in a clothing store and called a couple of carloads of people to the scene. The cars were tracked by closed circuit surveillance and license plate reader cameras from Parkway Gardens, also called O-Block, to Oak Street.

The rapper was hit 16 times in a burst of gunfire lasting less than 20 seconds.

Prosecutors said the murder was part of a years-long war between the Chicago gang factions. They said an FGB Duck song mocked murdered O-Block gang members and led to Weekly's own demise.

NYC mayor praises police effort leading to arrest in recent stabbing spree
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
NYC mayor praises police effort leading to arrest in recent stabbing spree
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A man accused of carrying out a series of violent attacks in New York City was charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, mayor Eric Adams announced at a news conference Thursday.
TikTok exposes children to 'graphic' content, Iowa says in parental control lawsuit
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
TikTok exposes children to 'graphic' content, Iowa says in parental control lawsuit
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird said this week that the state filed suit against influential social media app TikTok for not being truthful to parents about their children's ability to access inappropriate material.
House holds second hearing on impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House holds second hearing on impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The House on Thursday started its second hearing connected with Republican efforts to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Justice Department report calls Uvalde police reponse a 'failure'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Department report calls Uvalde police reponse a 'failure'
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Delays caused by a lack of leadership, training and tactics led to a "failure" police response at the 2022 mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday.
E. Jean Carroll cross-examined by Trump lawyer at defamation trial
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
E. Jean Carroll cross-examined by Trump lawyer at defamation trial
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- E. Jean Carroll Thursday continued her testimony under cross-examination in her civil defamation case against Donald Trump. Trump was not there, attending the Florida funeral of his mother-in-law instead.
Weekly unemployment claims down by 16,000, the fewest since September 2022
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Weekly unemployment claims down by 16,000, the fewest since September 2022
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Initial U.S. unemployment claims for the week ending Jan. 13 dropped by 16,000, the lowest since September 2022, according to a Thursday Department of Labor report.
Former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg to leave company's board
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg to leave company's board
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Meta's former Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg announced Wednesday that she will leave the social media giant's governing board, saying "this feels like the right time to step away."
Biden to visit North Carolina to announce $82M for high-speed Internet
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden to visit North Carolina to announce $82M for high-speed Internet
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to North Carolina on Thursday to announce $82 million in new federal investments to help bring high-speed Internet to thousands of homes and businesses that don't have service.
Appeals court blocks Texas from enforcing book rating law
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Appeals court blocks Texas from enforcing book rating law
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has blocked the Texas Education Agency from enforcing a state law requiring booksellers to rate the explicitness and relevance of sexual references in materials they sell to schools.
14 Democrats join House GOP in denouncing Biden's border policy
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
14 Democrats join House GOP in denouncing Biden's border policy
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A group of 14 Democrats sided with Republicans on Wednesday in denouncing President Joe Biden's policies surrounding the U.S.-Mexico border.
