6 South Side Chicago gang members convicted in murder of rapper FBG Duck

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Six alleged "O-Block" gang members were convicted by a federal jury Wednesday in the 2020 Chicago murder of Carlton Weekly, whose was known as rapper FBG Duck.

Weekly was shot to death Aug. 4, 2020, while shopping in Chicago's Gold Coast area.

His mother LaShona Weekly said the verdict brings her comfort.

"Knowing that they will not do that to another family brings me comfort, knowing they will not terrorize nobody else," she said. "They're done, the whole crew. O-Block and everything of it is done."

Convicted on murder in the aid of racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder were: Marcus Smart, 25; Tacarlos Offerd, 32; Ralph Turpin, 34; Charles Liggins, 32; Kenneth Roberson, 30; and Christopher Thomas, 24.

They face mandatory life sentences.

The U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Illinois, said in a statement, "The jury found that the defendants -- all members or associates of the O-Block street gang -- participated in a criminal organization that engaged in violence to protect the gang's perceived territories on the South Side of Chicago. The O-Block gang publicly claimed responsibility for their violence and used social media and music to increase their criminal enterprise. The jury found that the defendants conspired to murder Weekly in order to maintain and increase their positions in the gang."

Prosecutors said the murder was part of a gang war between FGB Duck's Tookaville faction of the Black Gangster Disciples and the O-Block Gangster Disciples.

Morris Pasqual, acting United States attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, said in a statement, "People have the right to go about their lives and walk the streets in safety - free from violence."

Prosecutors maintained that Turpin saw FGB Duck in a clothing store and called a couple of carloads of people to the scene. The cars were tracked by closed circuit surveillance and license plate reader cameras from Parkway Gardens, also called O-Block, to Oak Street.

The rapper was hit 16 times in a burst of gunfire lasting less than 20 seconds.

Prosecutors said the murder was part of a years-long war between the Chicago gang factions. They said an FGB Duck song mocked murdered O-Block gang members and led to Weekly's own demise.