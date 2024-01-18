Watch Live: Merrick Garland details Uvalde shooting critical incident review

Attorney General Merrick Garland (R) visits the Healing Uvalde Mural Project on Jan. 17, ahead of the Justice Department releasing its critical incident report on Thursday afternoon. Photo courtesy of U.S. Justice Department

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department is holding a news conference at noon Thursday to detail the results of its critical incident review of the 2022 mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Attorney General Merrick Garland Wednesday visited the Healing Uvalde Mural Project in the city with a population of just over over 15,000. The collection of 21 murals honor the lives of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the second deadliest school shooting in U.S. history. Advertisement

The Justice Department will livestream Thursday's news conference.

The 600-page review gives a detailed account of the mass shooting, which saw more than 370 officers from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies respond to Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022,.

Advertisement

Friends and family members of the victims have been vocally critical of the police response, recounting disorganization and delays of officers entering the building.

A 77-page report released by a Texas House Committee in July of 2022 listed "systemic failures and egregious poor decision making" by nearly everyone involved, which resulted in a failure to protect staff and students.

Thursday's review by the Justice Department follows the same narrative.

Today, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta visited the "Healing Uvalde Mural Project," which consists of 21 murals that honor the lives of the 19 children and two teachers who were tragically killed on May 24, 2022. pic.twitter.com/1viOMrytzL— U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) January 18, 2024

"The resulting delay provided an opportunity for the active shooter to have additional time to reassess and reengage his deadly actions inside the classroom," the report reads, according to ABC.

"It also contributed to a delay in medical interventions with the potential to impact survivability."

Officers waited approximately 77 minutes before forcing their way inside the elementary school.

"During that period, no one assumed a leadership role to direct the response towards the active shooter, provide situational status to responding officers, establish some form of incident command, or clearly assume and communicate the role of incident commander," the report reads.

Advertisement

Lt. Mariano Pargas, the acting police chief on the day of the shooting, resigned from his position in November of that year. Pargas was one of the first officers to respond to the scene and had faced heavy criticism for his lack of quick action.

"None of the law enforcement leaders at the scene established an incident command structure to provide timely direction, control, and coordination to the overwhelming number of responders who arrived on the scene," according to the report.

Garland is expected to detail the report's salient points Thursday though officials are not expected to take questions.

"The most significant failure was that responding officers should have immediately recognized the incident as an active shooter situation, using the resources and equipment that were sufficient to push forward immediately and continuously toward the threat until entry was made into classrooms 111/112 and the threat was eliminated," the report reads.