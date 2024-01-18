Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 18, 2024 / 4:46 PM

Lawmakers examine safest ways to compensate student-athletes

By Clare Zhang, Medill News Service
Under current NCAA rules, universities must take a hands-off approach to their athletes' NIL contracts. Photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI
1 of 2 | Under current NCAA rules, universities must take a hands-off approach to their athletes' NIL contracts. Photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI | License Photo

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Some legislators want immediate action on the proposed FAIR College Sports Act, meant to standardize state laws on student-athletes profiting from their personal brands, but it looks unlikely that Congress can come to an agreement anytime soon.

Lawmakers and witnesses at a hearing Thursday by a House subcommittee disagreed over appropriate forms of compensation from universities for their athletes, transparency requirements for businesses making deals with athletes and even whether a federal standard should exist

Advertisement

The NCAA first allowed student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness in 2021, if consistent with state laws. This allows athletes to sign deals with outside organizations ranging from hundreds to millions of dollars.

"The sudden transition to NIL has enabled a wild west environment where pay for play is rampant," U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., chair of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Innovation, Data and Commerce, said at the hearing.

Advertisement

The FAIR Act, introduced by Bilirakis, would protect the right of students to enter into NIL contracts, with "reasonable limits" on the time they may spend on endorsements.

It also would ban athletes from accepting incentives to attend an institution and require them to notify a government-created commission when they enter into a contract.

Under current NCAA rules, universities must take a hands-off approach to their athletes' NIL contracts. Representatives and witnesses pointed to instances of collectives taking advantage of athletes' lack of support.

In one instance, reported by The Athletic, a collective agreed to pay an athlete $1.5 million across two years, but included clauses in the contract that allowed it to ask for the money to be repaid, as well as a 10% commission and expenses, even if the agreement were terminated.

Meredith Page, a Division I volleyball player at Radford University, testified that many students are leaving their existing scholarships to enter the transfer portal, with collectives promising high-paying opportunities at another school, only to find that those opportunities no are longer available.

There is currently no accountability mechanism when this happens, Page said.

"Until there's some transparency and some consequence associated with this, I think we're going to continue to have this problem," said Charlie Baker, president of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Advertisement

Chase Griffin, a Division I football player at UCLA with more than 40 NIL deals, said the oversight mechanisms would discourage businesses from offering these deals, yielding less compensation for student athletes' hard work.

Griffin also pushed against an oversight body appointed by the government, based on responses to a survey of college athletes that he helped lead.

When U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Mass., asked Griffin who student-athletes trust the least, he answered, "Congress."

"That should concern each one of us here today, that the very people this committee is looking to 'protect' don't actually trust that we have their best interest at heart," Trahan said. "I don't think that, as drafted, the bill that we're focusing on today will do much to change that."

Meanwhile, the National Labor Relations Board has brought a case against the University of Southern California, the Pac-12 Conference and the NCAA, arguing that college athletes should be classified as employees.

The student-athlete witnesses emphasized that they would not like to become university employees.

Kaitlin Tholl, a Division I softball player at the University of Michigan, cited concerns over getting fired for poor performance and confusion over the financial consequences.

"Will I be taxed? Will I lose my scholarship? Will I be paid minimum wage? There's so much that goes into it that I think people need to be careful what they wish for," Keke said.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Senate passes bill to fund government to March 8
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
Senate passes bill to fund government to March 8
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The Senate passed a short-term budget bill that would keep the federal government funded into March, with a 77-18 vote Thursday. The House is expected to vote on it later Thursday.
All-European crew prepares for rescheduled Axiom 3 mission launch
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
All-European crew prepares for rescheduled Axiom 3 mission launch
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- SpaceX is planning a Thursday 4:49 p.m. ET launch of Axiom Space's mission to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
6 South Side Chicago gang members convicted in murder of rapper FBG Duck
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
6 South Side Chicago gang members convicted in murder of rapper FBG Duck
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Six alleged O-Block gang members were convicted by a federal jury Wednesday in the 2020 Chicago murder of Carlton Weekly, whose rapper name was FBG Duck.
NYC mayor praises police effort leading to arrest in recent stabbing spree
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NYC mayor praises police effort leading to arrest in recent stabbing spree
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A man accused of carrying out a series of violent attacks in New York City was charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, mayor Eric Adams announced at a news conference Thursday.
TikTok exposes children to 'graphic' content, Iowa says in parental control lawsuit
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
TikTok exposes children to 'graphic' content, Iowa says in parental control lawsuit
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird said this week that the state filed suit against influential social media app TikTok for not being truthful to parents about their children's ability to access inappropriate material.
House holds second hearing on impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
House holds second hearing on impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The House on Thursday started its second hearing connected with Republican efforts to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Justice Department report calls Uvalde police reponse a 'failure'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Justice Department report calls Uvalde police reponse a 'failure'
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Delays caused by a lack of leadership, training and tactics led to a "failure" police response at the 2022 mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday.
E. Jean Carroll cross-examined by Trump lawyer at defamation trial
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
E. Jean Carroll cross-examined by Trump lawyer at defamation trial
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- E. Jean Carroll Thursday continued her testimony under cross-examination in her civil defamation case against Donald Trump. Trump was not there, attending the Florida funeral of his mother-in-law instead.
Weekly unemployment claims down by 16,000, the fewest since September 2022
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Weekly unemployment claims down by 16,000, the fewest since September 2022
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Initial U.S. unemployment claims for the week ending Jan. 13 dropped by 16,000, the lowest since September 2022, according to a Thursday Department of Labor report.
Former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg to leave company's board
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg to leave company's board
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Meta's former Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg announced Wednesday that she will leave the social media giant's governing board, saying "this feels like the right time to step away."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.Y. Islamic community mourns after 5 victims of same family killed in crash
N.Y. Islamic community mourns after 5 victims of same family killed in crash
Iran says nine killed by retaliatory airstrikes from Pakistan
Iran says nine killed by retaliatory airstrikes from Pakistan
U.S. conducts fourth attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen
U.S. conducts fourth attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen
Texas will defy DHS' cease-and-desist demand over access to border area, AG says
Texas will defy DHS' cease-and-desist demand over access to border area, AG says
Rep. Elise Stefanik faces censure effort for calling Jan. 6 defendants 'hostages'
Rep. Elise Stefanik faces censure effort for calling Jan. 6 defendants 'hostages'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement