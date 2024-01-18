Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 18, 2024 / 11:54 PM

Mexican pleads guilty in failed smuggling attempt that killed 53 people

By Darryl Coote
A Mexican man pleaded guilty Thursday for his involvement in the failed smuggling attempt in June 2022 that resulted in the deaths of 53 migrants. File photo by Adam Davis/EPA-EFE
A Mexican man pleaded guilty Thursday for his involvement in the failed smuggling attempt in June 2022 that resulted in the deaths of 53 migrants. File photo by Adam Davis/EPA-EFE

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A Mexican national pleaded guilty Wednesday for attempting to smuggle dozens of migrants into the United States who were found dead in the back of a sweltering tractor trailer that was abandoned on the side of a San Antonio road in 2022.

The bodies of 48 people were found June 27, 2022, in the back of the trailer where the air conditioning was reportedly broken and there was no water. More than sixteen people suffering from heat exhaustion and heat stroke were rushed to the hospital, where several later succumbed to their injuries.

Advertisement

A total of 53 people, including six children, from Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico were killed as a result of the smugglers' attempt to bring them illegally into the country.

On Thursday, federal prosecutors said Riley Covarrubias-Ponce, 31, pleaded guilty to being a member of the smuggling organization responsible for the failed smuggling attempt, with sentencing to be decided at an unspecified date. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Related

Covarrubias-Ponce, a Mexican citizen, was charged for the incident on June 27 of last year -- the one year anniversary of the tragedy.

Advertisement

Christian Martinez, 29, of Texas pleaded guilty for his involvement in September, with four others suspects, including Homero Zamorano Jr., the 47-year-old driver of the tractor, awaiting trial.

Prosecutors said Covarrubias-Ponce was among those who organized the retrieval of the empty tractor trailer and its hand-off to Zamorano, who drove it to an address in the southern Texas border town of Laredo where the migrants were loaded onto the vehicle, which was then driven three hours to San Antonio.

Covarrubias-Ponce also admitted to accompanying the loaded tractor trailer, before it was abandoned on Quintana Road in San Antonio.

Following the discovery of the truck, President Joe Biden mourned the loss of life in a statement.

"Our prayers are with those who lost their lives, their loved ones, as well as those still fighting for their lives," he said.

"This tragedy was caused by smugglers or human traffickers who have no regard for the lives they endanger and exploit to make a profit."

Latest Headlines

American Airlines jet skids off icy NY runway
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
American Airlines jet skids off icy NY runway
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- An American Airlines plane slid off the runway in snowy and icy conditions at New York's Greater Rochester International Airport after it landed Thursday. There were 50 people and three crew members aboard.
Trump threatens 'chaos and bedlam' over being barred from ballot
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump threatens 'chaos and bedlam' over being barred from ballot
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Donald Trump on Thursday implored the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a decision from Colorado's high court that disqualified the former president from holding the presidency for inciting an insurrection.
Government shutdown averted as Congress passes stopgap funding bill
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Government shutdown averted as Congress passes stopgap funding bill
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Congress has passed a short-term budget bill that would keep the federal government funded into March.
Family of presumed murder victim Kristin Smart sues Cal Poly over handling of case
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Family of presumed murder victim Kristin Smart sues Cal Poly over handling of case
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The family of murder victim Kristin Smart filed a lawsuit Thursday against Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, citing "negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and wrongful death."
All-European crew lifts off on rescheduled Axiom 3 mission to space station
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
All-European crew lifts off on rescheduled Axiom 3 mission to space station
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- SpaceX's Axiom Space on Thursday embarked on a manned mission to the International Space Station.
Hunter Biden to testify privately in Republican impeachment inquiry next month
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Hunter Biden to testify privately in Republican impeachment inquiry next month
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden will testify privately Feb. 28 as part of House Republicans' wide ranging impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, the House announced Thursday.
Winter weather forces Amtrak to cancel dozens of trains in Northeast Corridor
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Winter weather forces Amtrak to cancel dozens of trains in Northeast Corridor
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Severe winter weather has forced Amtrak to cancel more than a dozen trains in the Northeast Corridor as a bitter cold and snow continues to pummel the nation, grinding rail travel to a halt.
House Democrats counter GOP's challenge to SEC climate disclosure rule
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
House Democrats counter GOP's challenge to SEC climate disclosure rule
WASHINGTON, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Republicans and Democrats tussled Thursday over a proposal to make companies report to the Security Exchange Commission the climate change risks their businesses face.
Small Business Committee, 'Shark Tank' investor criticize proposed banking rules
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Small Business Committee, 'Shark Tank' investor criticize proposed banking rules
WASHINGTON, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Shark Tank investor and venture capitalist Kevin O'Leary urged House members Thursday to oppose a set of proposed bank regulations that he said would harm small businesses' access to loans.
Judge denies Trump's bid to hold special counsel Jack Smith in contempt
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Judge denies Trump's bid to hold special counsel Jack Smith in contempt
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's election interference case denied his request to hold special counsel Jack Smith in contempt for submitting court filings while the case is paused.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

EU adopts Gaza cease-fire resolution requiring hostage release, Hamas dismantling
EU adopts Gaza cease-fire resolution requiring hostage release, Hamas dismantling
Iran says nine killed by retaliatory airstrikes from Pakistan
Iran says nine killed by retaliatory airstrikes from Pakistan
Texas will defy DHS' cease-and-desist demand over access to border area, AG says
Texas will defy DHS' cease-and-desist demand over access to border area, AG says
E. Jean Carroll cross-examined by Trump lawyer at defamation trial
E. Jean Carroll cross-examined by Trump lawyer at defamation trial
Florida bans state, federal funding for DEI at public colleges
Florida bans state, federal funding for DEI at public colleges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement