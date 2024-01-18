Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 18, 2024 / 12:20 PM / Updated at 1:15 PM

House holds second hearing on impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas

By Clyde Hughes
Members of the House Committee on Homeland Security listen as Josephine Dunn testifies during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on the southern border at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 7 | Members of the House Committee on Homeland Security listen as Josephine Dunn testifies during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on the southern border at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The House on Thursday started its second hearing connected with Republican efforts to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Witnesses for the Homeland Security Committee included Tammy Nobles, whose daughter was killed by a member of the M-13 gang, and constitutional law professor Deborah Pearlstein.

Advertisement

House GOP committee members will try to use their testimony to demonstrate how Mayorkas' actions have affected people living near the border or otherwise affected the record flow of migrants crossing the U.S. southern border.

In written testimony, Nobles said in 2022, an MS-13 gang member raped and murdered her daughter while robbing her of $6. The suspect was found to be in the country illegally.

Related

"If we had stricter border policies, my daughter would still be alive today," Nobles said. "Nothing will bring my daughter back or fix the pain of not having her here, but I want to prevent this from happening to anyone else's child," Nobles said.

Pearlstein said while impeaching Mayorkas won't change the policies of the Biden administration, it remains one of their strongest weapons to send a message to the White House that changes need to be made.

Advertisement

The White House said on Thursday that efforts to impeach Mayorkas were unconstitutional and their efforts would be better served by working in a bipartisan fashion to immigration reform.

"Legal scholars and historians from across the political spectrum agree: House Republicans' latest impeachment effort fails to meet any constitutional or legal standard," said Ian Sams, the White House oversights spokesman.

"It's well past time for Republicans to drop this baseless political stunt and work with the president on real solutions to address the challenges we face."

On Wednesday, House Republicans passed a resolution denouncing Biden's border policies. The resolution included 14 House Democrats who sided with the GOP. The resolution called on Biden to change what they called "open border" rules.

In the first impeachment hearing earlier this month, Republicans argued that Mayorkas failed the enforce immigration laws and uphold his duties, which they claimed qualified him to be impeached.

Democrats have pushed back, while acknowledging the bordercrossing are high, they accuse Republicans of wanted to use it as a political issuerather than solving the problem.

Latest Headlines

Justice Department report calls Uvalde police reponse a 'failure'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice Department report calls Uvalde police reponse a 'failure'
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Delays caused by a lack of leadership, training and tactics led to a "failure" police response at the 2022 mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday.
E. Jean Carroll cross-examined by Trump lawyer at defamation trial
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
E. Jean Carroll cross-examined by Trump lawyer at defamation trial
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- E. Jean Carroll Thursday continued her testimony under cross-examination in her civil defamation case against Donald Trump. Trump was not there, attending the Florida funeral of his mother-in-law instead.
Weekly unemployment claims down by 16,000, the fewest since September 2022
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Weekly unemployment claims down by 16,000, the fewest since September 2022
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Initial U.S. unemployment claims for the week ending Jan. 13 dropped by 16,000, the lowest since September 2022, according to a Thursday Department of Labor report.
Former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg to leave company's board
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg to leave company's board
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Meta's former Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg announced Wednesday that she will leave the social media giant's governing board, saying "this feels like the right time to step away."
Biden to visit North Carolina to announce $82M for high-speed Internet
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden to visit North Carolina to announce $82M for high-speed Internet
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to North Carolina on Thursday to announce $82 million in new federal investments to help bring high-speed Internet to thousands of homes and businesses that don't have service.
Appeals court blocks Texas from enforcing book rating law
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Appeals court blocks Texas from enforcing book rating law
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has blocked the Texas Education Agency from enforcing a state law requiring booksellers to rate the explicitness and relevance of sexual references in materials they sell to schools.
14 Democrats join House GOP in denouncing Biden's border policy
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
14 Democrats join House GOP in denouncing Biden's border policy
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A group of 14 Democrats sided with Republicans on Wednesday in denouncing President Joe Biden's policies surrounding the U.S.-Mexico border.
Texas will defy DHS' cease-and-desist demand over access to border area, AG says
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Texas will defy DHS' cease-and-desist demand over access to border area, AG says
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Texas will not comply with the Biden administration's demand that it stop blocking U.S. Border Patrol agents from accessing a 2.5-mile stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the state's attorney general.
Demolition of Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue underway
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Demolition of Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue underway
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Demolition of Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue has begun, some five years after it became the site of the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.
Biden admin. blacklists former Guatemalan president, ex-minister for corruption
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Biden admin. blacklists former Guatemalan president, ex-minister for corruption
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Biden administration targeted two former Guatemalan officials, including former President Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei Falla, with punitive measures on Wednesday over allegations of corruption.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.Y. Islamic community mourns after 5 victims of same family killed in crash
N.Y. Islamic community mourns after 5 victims of same family killed in crash
In defamation case, judge threatens to remove Trump from courtroom
In defamation case, judge threatens to remove Trump from courtroom
Iran says nine killed by retaliatory airstrikes from Pakistan
Iran says nine killed by retaliatory airstrikes from Pakistan
U.S. conducts fourth attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen
U.S. conducts fourth attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen
Rep. Elise Stefanik faces censure effort for calling Jan. 6 defendants 'hostages'
Rep. Elise Stefanik faces censure effort for calling Jan. 6 defendants 'hostages'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement