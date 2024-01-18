Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 18, 2024 / 2:02 PM

TikTok exposes children to 'graphic' content, Iowa says in parental control lawsuit

State's AG targets use of app on Apple devices

By Clyde Hughes
TikTok is pushing back after a lawsuit filed by the state of Iowa this week over parental rights. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
TikTok is pushing back after a lawsuit filed by the state of Iowa this week over parental rights. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird said this week that the state filed suit against influential social media app TikTok for not being truthful to parents about their children's ability to access inappropriate material on its platform.

On Wednesday, Bird said young users of TikTok are exposed to adult content that includes nudity and sexual material, profanity, mature and suggestive themes, alcohol, tobacco, and illegal drugs.

Advertisement

Bird said TikTok has left parents in the dark about such content being available to their children.

"It's time we shine a light on TikTok for exposing young children to graphic materials such as sexual content, self-harm, illegal drug use, and worse," Bird said in a statement. "TikTok has sneaked past parental blocks by misrepresenting the severity of the content.

Related

"As a mom and prosecutor, I am committed to equipping parents with information to keep their kids safe and to holding TikTok accountable."

The Iowa attorney general's office said TikTok's workaround parental controls on Apple devices allow the company to incorrectly rate its app as one for consumers ages "12+" when, in reality, content is more appropriate for users 17 or older.

Advertisement

"TikTok's deception violates the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act," the office said. "The lawsuit aims to stop TikTok from misleading parents and users about the availability of inappropriate content on the app."

TikTok pushed back on the lawsuit in an email to the Des Moines Register, saying it "has industry-leading safeguards in place for young people, including parental controls and time limits for those under 18. We are committed to tackling industry-wide challenges and will continue to prioritize community."

Iowa officials follow in the footsteps of Indiana, which went to court with similar charges in December 2022. In their suit, Indiana charged that TikTok intentionally markets its app incorrectly for the purpose of getting around parental controls.

Latest Headlines

6 South Side Chicago gang members convicted in murder of rapper FBG Duck
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
6 South Side Chicago gang members convicted in murder of rapper FBG Duck
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Six alleged O-Block gang members were convicted by a federal jury Wednesday in the 2020 Chicago murder of Carlton Weekly, whose rapper name was FBG Duck.
NYC mayor praises police effort leading to arrest in recent stabbing spree
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NYC mayor praises police effort leading to arrest in recent stabbing spree
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A man accused of carrying out a series of violent attacks in New York City was charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, mayor Eric Adams announced at a news conference Thursday.
House holds second hearing on impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House holds second hearing on impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The House on Thursday started its second hearing connected with Republican efforts to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Justice Department report calls Uvalde police reponse a 'failure'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Justice Department report calls Uvalde police reponse a 'failure'
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Delays caused by a lack of leadership, training and tactics led to a "failure" police response at the 2022 mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday.
E. Jean Carroll cross-examined by Trump lawyer at defamation trial
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
E. Jean Carroll cross-examined by Trump lawyer at defamation trial
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- E. Jean Carroll Thursday continued her testimony under cross-examination in her civil defamation case against Donald Trump. Trump was not there, attending the Florida funeral of his mother-in-law instead.
Weekly unemployment claims down by 16,000, the fewest since September 2022
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Weekly unemployment claims down by 16,000, the fewest since September 2022
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Initial U.S. unemployment claims for the week ending Jan. 13 dropped by 16,000, the lowest since September 2022, according to a Thursday Department of Labor report.
Former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg to leave company's board
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg to leave company's board
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Meta's former Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg announced Wednesday that she will leave the social media giant's governing board, saying "this feels like the right time to step away."
Biden to visit North Carolina to announce $82M for high-speed Internet
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden to visit North Carolina to announce $82M for high-speed Internet
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to North Carolina on Thursday to announce $82 million in new federal investments to help bring high-speed Internet to thousands of homes and businesses that don't have service.
Appeals court blocks Texas from enforcing book rating law
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Appeals court blocks Texas from enforcing book rating law
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has blocked the Texas Education Agency from enforcing a state law requiring booksellers to rate the explicitness and relevance of sexual references in materials they sell to schools.
14 Democrats join House GOP in denouncing Biden's border policy
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
14 Democrats join House GOP in denouncing Biden's border policy
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A group of 14 Democrats sided with Republicans on Wednesday in denouncing President Joe Biden's policies surrounding the U.S.-Mexico border.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.Y. Islamic community mourns after 5 victims of same family killed in crash
N.Y. Islamic community mourns after 5 victims of same family killed in crash
Iran says nine killed by retaliatory airstrikes from Pakistan
Iran says nine killed by retaliatory airstrikes from Pakistan
U.S. conducts fourth attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen
U.S. conducts fourth attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen
Texas will defy DHS' cease-and-desist demand over access to border area, AG says
Texas will defy DHS' cease-and-desist demand over access to border area, AG says
Rep. Elise Stefanik faces censure effort for calling Jan. 6 defendants 'hostages'
Rep. Elise Stefanik faces censure effort for calling Jan. 6 defendants 'hostages'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement