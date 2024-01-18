Trending
Jan. 18, 2024 / 10:59 PM

American Airlines jet skids off icy NY runway

By Mark Moran
A snow sweeper attempts to pick up snow as an American Airlines plane is guided out at St. Louis -Lambert International Airport on Friday, February 4, 2022. More than 300 flights were canceled flying in and out of St. Louis in a 24-hour period, due to a snow storm beginning on February 3. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- An American Airlines plane slid off the runway in snowy and icy conditions at New York's Greater Rochester International Airport after it landed Thursday. There were 50 people and three crew members aboard. No injuries were reported.

The Embraer E145 airplane was attempting to taxi to the terminal and slid off the runway into a grassy area, according to airport officials. A spokesperson said the cause was undetermined.

An American Airlines spokesperson told CBS News in a statement that the flight, operated by Piedmont Airlines, "exited the taxiway while in transit to the terminal due to snowy airfield conditions."

The plane had departed Philadelphia International Airport and landed in Rochester at around 4 p.m. local time.

The accident occurred shortly after one passenger on the flight, Michael Trickey, said the plane had landed and seemed to be slowing down for a turn when it skidded off the pavement.

"There was a very sudden shock too, because it just moved everybody back and forth, kind of like a big jolt," Trickey said by phone while still aboard the plane.

An airport spokesman said the passengers were eventually bussed to the terminal.

"I'm feeling lucky right now," Trickey said. "Thankful to be safe ... I just want to get home."

"Safety is our top priority and we apologize to our customers for their experience," said the American Airlines spokesperson.

Severe and dangerous winter storms have blasted the Northeast and several other portions of the United States in recent days. Airlines were forced to cancel thousands of flights and commuter train routes in the Northeast Corridor, causing confusion, chaos and frustration for travelers and commuters alike.

