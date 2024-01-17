Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 17, 2024 / 6:56 PM

N.Y. Islamic community mourns after 5 victims of same family killed in crash

By Mike Heuer

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania State Police identified five women -- all members of the same family -- who died when they were struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

The five women were traveling in two vehicles traveling through Lackawanna County as they returned from an overseas trip to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

All five were members of the same family and belonged to the Islamic Organization of Southern Tier, a New York-based non-profit serving the Islamic community in the Binghamton area.

"It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce that five members of our community passed away last night in a tragic car accident. They were returning from Umrah and were on their way back home from the airport to their families. They were all integral and beloved members of our community, and some were mothers with young children," the group posted on its Facebook page.

Related

The five victims were identified by Pennsylvania State Police as:

  • Aleen Ameen, 19, of Johnson City, N.Y.
  • Berivan Zebari, 43, of Johnson City, N.Y.
  • Fatima Ahmed, 71, of Binghamton, N.Y.
  • Havrist Zebari, 42, of Endwell, N.Y.
  • Shahzinaz Mizouri, 56, of Vestal, N.Y.
Advertisement

The IOST lists Fatima Ahmed's last name as "Mayi" instead of Ahmed.

Pennsylvania State Police said four of the women were traveling in a 2022 Honda Odyssey minivan at about 5:14 p.m. Tuesday when it spun out of control in wintry weather and struck a median near mile marker 199.

Three women exited the minivan while two other family members stayed in the vehicle, which remained in the interstate's left lane.

Two other family members were following in an Audi A6. One exited the car after it stopped on the right shoulder and crossed the interstate to meet with the other women in the left lane.

Soon after, a northbound tractor-trailer struck the disabled minivan on its driver side, which killed the four women in the road and one of the two passengers inside the minivan. Police told local media the driver of the tractor-trailer and the driver of the Audi A6 suffered minor injuries.

A statewide weather advisory was in effect in Pennsylvania when the incident occurred. The state received several inches of snow.

The accident closed northbound I-81 until about 9 p.m. while police investigated and coroners tended to the victims.

Latest Headlines

Rep. Elise Stefanik faces censure effort for calling Jan. 6 defendants 'hostages'
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Rep. Elise Stefanik faces censure effort for calling Jan. 6 defendants 'hostages'
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman, of New York, introduced a resolution Wednesday to censure Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik, also of New York, for calling Jan. 6 defendants "hostages."
In defamation case, judge threatens to remove Trump from courtroom
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
In defamation case, judge threatens to remove Trump from courtroom
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- After a contentious exchange in the courtroom on Wednesday, a federal judge denied former President Donald Trump's request for his recusal from a defamation case brought by author E. Jean Carroll.
Pending court's decision, Maine judge declines ruling on Trump ballot case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Pending court's decision, Maine judge declines ruling on Trump ballot case
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A judge in Maine declined to rule Wednesday, on the secretary of state's decision to remove former President Donald Trump from Maine's primary ballot, pending a decision on a similar case before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Supreme Court signals it could limit some powers of federal agencies
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court signals it could limit some powers of federal agencies
WASHINGTON, Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Conservative Supreme Court justices seemed inclined to overturn a doctrine that allows federal agencies to interpret ambiguous legislation, after they heard oral arguments Wednesday for more than three hours.
Treasury Department sanctions ex-Guatemalan energy minister
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Treasury Department sanctions ex-Guatemalan energy minister
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Wednesday announced sanctions against former Guatemalan energy minister Alberto Primentel Mata for alleged bribery in connection with government contracts.
Almost 25K now dead in Gaza as Israeli airstrikes pound Khan Younis
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Almost 25K now dead in Gaza as Israeli airstrikes pound Khan Younis
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Powerful Israeli airstrikes pounded the Gaza town of Khan Younis on Tuesday night as the death toll from Israel's war against Hamas militants reached 24,448 Gaza residents and 193 Israeli troops.
737 Max 9 jetliners still grounded as FAA's Boeing probe continues
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
737 Max 9 jetliners still grounded as FAA's Boeing probe continues
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday detailed its expanded probe into Boeing's 737 Max 9 jets, keeping the planes with door plugs grounded until data from its investigation is thoroughly reviewed.
U.S. designates Houthis as terrorist organization amid Red Sea attacks
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. designates Houthis as terrorist organization amid Red Sea attacks
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday designated Houthi rebels in Yemen as a terrorist organization for their ongoing targeting of shipping vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
Supreme Court set to hear cases challenging regulation authority of federal agencies
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Supreme Court set to hear cases challenging regulation authority of federal agencies
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case that could dramatically reshape how the government regulates critical social concerns while guiding the operations of private industries under strict federal rules.
U.S. retail sales rose 0.6% in December, up 3.2% for 2023
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. retail sales rose 0.6% in December, up 3.2% for 2023
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. retail and food services sales climbed in December to end 2023 with a boost, according to a report from the U.S. Census Bureau Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hundreds of millionaires, billionaires urge politicians at Davos to tax their wealth
Hundreds of millionaires, billionaires urge politicians at Davos to tax their wealth
Iran launches strikes into Pakistan amid rising tensions in Middle East
Iran launches strikes into Pakistan amid rising tensions in Middle East
In defamation case, judge threatens to remove Trump from courtroom
In defamation case, judge threatens to remove Trump from courtroom
Sen. Chuck Grassley hospitalized with infection
Sen. Chuck Grassley hospitalized with infection
2 NYPD officers shot, injured during struggle with domestic violence suspect
2 NYPD officers shot, injured during struggle with domestic violence suspect
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement