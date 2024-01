A 55-year old American man allegedly bit the arm of a flight attendant on an All Nippon Airways plane, forcing the flight to return to Haneda airport early Wednesday morning. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A man returning to Seattle from Toyko allegedly bit the arm of a flight attendant on an All Nippon Airways plane, forcing the flight to return to Haneda airport early Wednesday morning. The suspect, a 55-year-old American man, was restrained by crew members after attacking the cabin attendant about an hour into the flight, when ANA 118 was over the Pacific late Tuesday night. Advertisement

The female flight attendant sustained minor injuries, an ANA spokesperson told CNN.

The man was arrested by Tokyo police at the Haneda airport on Wednesday morning, according to Kyodo News.

After being detained, the man reportedly told authorities he'd taken a sleeping pill and had no recollection of what happened.

The plane departed just before 10 p.m. local time and landed back in Toyko just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Flightradar24.