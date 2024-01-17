Trending
U.S. News
Jan. 17, 2024 / 1:42 PM

737 Max 9 jetliners still grounded as FAA's Boeing probe continues

By Doug Cunningham
The FAA said Wednesday that Boeing 737 Max 9 jets will remain grounded until an expanded investigation is complete. The FAA is not just inspecting the aircraft, but investigating manufacturing and production processes, including subcontractor Spirit AeroSystems and the delegation of authority in the production system to assess any safety risks. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday detailed its expanded probe into Boeing's 737 Max 9 jets, keeping the planes with door plugs grounded until data from its investigation is thoroughly reviewed.

"All 737-9 MAX aircraft with door plugs will remain grounded pending the FAA's review and final approval of an inspection and maintenance process that satisfies all FAA safety requirements," the FAA said in a statement. "Once the FAA approves an inspection and maintenance process, it will be required on every grounded 737-9 MAX prior to future operation. The safety of the flying public, not speed, will determine the timeline for returning these aircraft to service."

The FAA said it's investigating manufacturing methods and production lines both at Boeing and subcontractor Spirit AeroSystems, as well as bolstering its oversight of Boeing while examining potential system change.

"The first 40 inspections that are part of that process are now complete, and the FAA will thoroughly review the data from them," the FAA said.

On Jan. 11, when the FAA began expanding its oversight of Boeing, administrator Mike Whitaker said in a statement, "It is time to re-examine the delegation of authority and assess any associated safety risks."

The FAA said the safety of the flying public, not the speed of review, will determine the timeline for getting Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft back in the air again.

When the FAA's investigation is over and it approves an inspection and maintenance process, that process will be required on every grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 prior to future operation.

The investigation was triggered by the in-flight loss of a door plug from a 737 Max 9 on Jan. 5.

The door plug was found Jan. 7 in a Portland, Ore., resident's backyard.

No one was seriously injured in the incident.

