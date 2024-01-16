Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 16, 2024 / 12:43 PM

House, Senate reach bipartisan deal on tax framework

By Clyde Hughes
The House Ways and Means Committee and Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday reached a deal on an agreement that would raise the child tax credit and cut red tape for small businesses. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
1 of 3 | The House Ways and Means Committee and Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday reached a deal on an agreement that would raise the child tax credit and cut red tape for small businesses. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- House and Senate committee members announced a rare bipartisan deal that would boost the child tax credit and reduce small business regulations while ending a fraud-plagued COVID-19 program.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024, includes "pro-growth" policies for research and development, provides expedited tax relief for communities hit by disasters, improves low-income housing tax credits and kills the scorned Employee Retention Tax Credit program which was created during the pandemic.

Advertisement

"American families will benefit from this bipartisan agreement that provides greater tax relief, strengthens Main Street businesses, boosts our competitiveness with China and create jobs," said Smith.

"This legislation locks in over $600 billion in proven pro-growth, pro-America tax policies with key provisions that support over 21 million jobs. I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass this legislation."

Related

The bill also increases the maximum child tax credit from $1,600 to $2,000 per child through 2025.

Wyden said 15 million children from low-income families will benefit from the act through the child tax credits.

Advertisement

"Given today's miserable political climate, it's a big deal to have this opportunity to pass pro-family policy that helps so many kids get ahead," he said.

"At a time when so many people in Oregon and all across American are getting clobbered by rising rents and home prices, the improvements this plan makes to the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit will build more than 200,000 new affordable housing units."

It also includes red tape cuts for small businesses and benefits for research and development were items prized by Republicans.

The deal, though, still has to pass the full Senate and a more fractious House, which is still dealing with a possible government shutdown. Wyden said he wants to put the bill on a fast track.

"My goal remains to get this passed in time for families and businesses to benefit in this upcoming tax filing season," Wyden said. "I'm going to pull out all the stops to get this done."

Latest Headlines

'Gilgo 4' suspect Rex Heuermann charged in fourth killing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
'Gilgo 4' suspect Rex Heuermann charged in fourth killing
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Rex Heuermann, a suspect in the Gilgo Beach killings in Long Island, has been charged with murder for the killing of a fourth victim on Tuesday.
Governors from 15 states reject summer food assistance program
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Governors from 15 states reject summer food assistance program
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Children in more than a dozen states like Iowa and Nebraska will not be getting food assistance this summer after 15 governors recently rejected a new federally funded food aid program.
Arctic blast puts 200 million under extreme weather advisories in multiple states
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Arctic blast puts 200 million under extreme weather advisories in multiple states
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- At least seven deaths were reported nationwide Tuesday morning amid a massive winter blast that delivered wind, rain, snow and freezing temperatures to many parts of the country overnight.
Donald Trump attends opening of E. Jean Carroll damages trial
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Donald Trump attends opening of E. Jean Carroll damages trial
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is set to appear at the opening of his federal civil trial that will determine the amount of damages he will pay after a judge found he defamed author E. Jean Carroll.
Kona International airport set to re-open following runway repairs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kona International airport set to re-open following runway repairs
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport is set to re-open on Tuesday morning after airport officials said they found cracks in the runway on Monday. An official time frame has not been announced.
Pentagon says Iran military hardware found on vessel near Somalia
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pentagon says Iran military hardware found on vessel near Somalia
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The Pentagon said on Tuesday it confiscated "advanced lethal aid" from Iran on a merchant ship it stopped on Jan.11 apparently heading to Yemen for Houthi rebels.
Elon Musk says he wants 25% of Tesla stock for AI development
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Elon Musk says he wants 25% of Tesla stock for AI development
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Tesla founder Elon Musk went public with his desire to own 25% of the electric vehicles' shares to grow its artificial intelligence and robotics sector or he would grow those products outside the company,
Donald Trump wins Iowa Caucus; Vivek Ramaswamy drops out
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Donald Trump wins Iowa Caucus; Vivek Ramaswamy drops out
CLIVE, Iowa, Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump won Iowa's caucus on Monday with more than 50,000 votes. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in second with 21.2% over former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley with 19.1%. Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin released from hospital
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin released from hospital
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was released from the hospital Monday after a two-week stay following complications from prostate cancer surgery and criticism over his failure to inform the White House.
Miss America 2024 is first active duty military personnel to win contest title
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Miss America 2024 is first active duty military personnel to win contest title
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Madison Marsh, the first active duty service member to ever win the annual Miss America title, has taken the crown in Orlando, Fla., while representing the state of Colorado.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Houthi-fired missile hits U.S.-owned container ship in Red Sea
Houthi-fired missile hits U.S.-owned container ship in Red Sea
Kona International airport set to re-open following runway repairs
Kona International airport set to re-open following runway repairs
House impeachment leaders say they'll issue new subpoenas for Hunter Biden
House impeachment leaders say they'll issue new subpoenas for Hunter Biden
U.N. secretary-general calls for 'immediate' cease-fire in Gaza
U.N. secretary-general calls for 'immediate' cease-fire in Gaza
Miss America 2024 is first active duty military personnel to win contest title
Miss America 2024 is first active duty military personnel to win contest title
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement