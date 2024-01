After having eliminated about 1,000 jobs since the start of the year, Google on Tuesday said it is cutting several hundred more jobs. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Google said on Tuesday it is cutting several hundred more jobs, primarily in sales, after having eliminated about a 1,000 positions since the start of the year. In a leaked memo to Business Insider, Google's Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler said the layoffs mostly will affect the Large Customer Sales unit, which sells advertising to larger businesses. He said the Google Customer Solutions team, which sells ads to smaller clients, will become the primary ad sales team. Advertisement

Schindler said the company will contact affected employees Wednesday.

A spokesperson previously told The Hill that Google is "responsibly investing" in "business priorities," and Tuesday's news comes days after the company first announced it was cutting hundreds of other jobs in engineering and hardware.

The job terminations come almost a year after the company announced in January 2023 that it was laying off 12,000 workers.